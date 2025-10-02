Football

Barcelona 1-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Goncalo Ramos's Late Winner Sinks Blaugrana  

Goncalo Ramos struck a 90th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (October 2, 2025). Defending champions PSG trailed 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. But even without their star trio of forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the French giants came out on top against one of the favourites to take their title in May. Ferran Torres gave the home team the lead in the 19th minute. Senny Mayulu leveled the game in the 38th and substitute Lee Kang-in came close to a winner by hitting the post late on. But there was was still more drama to come when Achraf Hakimi squared the ball beyond Barca's defense and Ramos slid in the winner.

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and teammates applaud fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/11
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona players walk on the pitch at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/11
Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona
Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/11
Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain
Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Barcelona's Ferran Torres controls the ball in front of PSG's Illya Zabarnyi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/11
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Martin during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/11
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier clears the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/11
Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona
Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

PSG's Achraf Hakimi clears a ball that PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier failed to save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/11
Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain
Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/11
Spain Soccer Champions League: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/11
Spain Soccer Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain
Spain Soccer Champions League: Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

PSG's Senny Mayulu celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

11/11
UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Barcelona
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs PSG | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

