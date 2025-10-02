PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and teammates applaud fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona players walk on the pitch at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres controls the ball in front of PSG's Illya Zabarnyi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Martin during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier clears the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi clears a ball that PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier failed to save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Senny Mayulu celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.