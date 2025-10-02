Football

Barcelona 1-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Goncalo Ramos's Late Winner Sinks Blaugrana

Goncalo Ramos struck a 90th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (October 2, 2025). Defending champions PSG trailed 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. But even without their star trio of forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the French giants came out on top against one of the favourites to take their title in May. Ferran Torres gave the home team the lead in the 19th minute. Senny Mayulu leveled the game in the 38th and substitute Lee Kang-in came close to a winner by hitting the post late on. But there was was still more drama to come when Achraf Hakimi squared the ball beyond Barca's defense and Ramos slid in the winner.