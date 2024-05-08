Football

PSG 0-1 Dortmund (0-2 Agg): Hummels Header Sends BVB Into UEFA Champions League Final

Borussia Dortmund will meet either 14-time champions Real Madrid or their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the final

Mats Hummels scored against PSG.
Borussia Dortmund reached their third Champions League final after Mats Hummels' second-half goal earned a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, BVB came up with the goods at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to seal a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Hummels headed home from a corner five minutes into the second half to send the German team, who won the title in 1997, into their first final in Europe's top club competition since 2013.

PSG hit the woodwork four times but failed to find the net as Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, was a shadow of his usual brilliant self.

Dortmund will meet either 14-time champions Real Madrid or their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the final.

That showpiece match will take place at Wembley on June 1. The last time the final was played in London was back in 2013, when BVB, coached by Jurgen Klopp, lost to Bayern.

Data Debrief: Hummels the hero

Aged 35 years and 143 days, Hummels is the oldest German ever to score a goal in a Champions League knockout match.

PSG, on the other hand, have lost six of their seven Champions League semi-final matches (83 per cent), the highest ratio of any team to play at least five.

