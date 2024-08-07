Football

Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith

The 23-year-old's 95th-minute strike proved the decisive goal of the USWNT’s 1-0 semi-final victory against an injury-stricken Germany

Sophia Smith, USWNT, Football
Sophia Smith celebrates winning goal
info_icon

Sophia Smith believes the United States have "so much potential" after her extra-time winner sent them through to their first Olympics final since 2012. (More Football News)

The result means new coach Emma Hayes will have the chance to go for gold in her first major tournament at the helm.

Smith dedicated her goal to the effort of the whole US squad under the ex-Chelsea boss.

Emma Hayes is ready to create a new history with the United States at the Paris Olympics - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT

BY Stats Perform

"I just saw an open net in front of me and knew I had to step up in the big moment," Smith told NBC. "I felt I had to do that for this team, we've been working so hard.”

The USWNT have already improved on what was a disappointing World Cup campaign last summer, exiting to Sweden on penalties in the round of 16.

"We had a hard year last year, things didn't go how we wanted it to at all. We knew we were better than that, we have so much potential," the striker added.

While the US will surely want to match their London 2012 performance, Smith is immensely proud of their efforts so far.

"We have one more game, and it's the most important game. But I'm so proud of us for just finding a way these past few games to get the win," she reflected.

The four-time Olympic gold medallists will face Brazil in the final, after they produced a shock result in a 4-2 defeat of world champions Spain.

"We went in with a plan and trusted [coach] Arthur completely," Kerolin told Brazilian broadcaster Globo after Brazil reached their first Olympic final since 2008.

"I can only congratulate the girls, who went in with great determination. It was a very emotional war. We gave everything."

It was jubilation for Brazil, who are yet to win gold in women's football at the Olympics, but disappointment for favourites Spain in their Olympics bow.

"To concede in the sixth minute on a mistake is a shock. You don't expect it. You try to come back two, three, but four is very difficult," experienced midfielder Jenni Hermoso said.

"We have to be strong and go for the bronze medal." 

