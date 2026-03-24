Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

Here is all you need to know about the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match: preview, venue, live streaming information and more

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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
The Bangladesh U20 football team trains in Maldives ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh meet Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship

  • Match to commence Group B action, India third team in fray

  • India to take on Pakistan in their campaign opener

Pakistan face Bangladesh in the opening Group B match of SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday (March 24, 2026). Watch the age-group football match live.

Group B also features Mahesh Gawali's India. Group A includes hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score

The Indian under-20 men's football team has arrived in Maldives and will square off against traditional foes Pakistan in its opening match on Monday.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match be played?

A

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match will be played at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:15pm IST.

Q

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B game will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

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