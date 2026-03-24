Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

Summary of this article
Bangladesh meet Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship
Match to commence Group B action, India third team in fray
India to take on Pakistan in their campaign opener
Pakistan face Bangladesh in the opening Group B match of SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday (March 24, 2026). Watch the age-group football match live.
Group B also features Mahesh Gawali's India. Group A includes hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3.
The Indian under-20 men's football team has arrived in Maldives and will square off against traditional foes Pakistan in its opening match on Monday.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match be played?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match will be played at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:15pm IST.
Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B game will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.