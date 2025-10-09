Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Cautious Start As PAK-AFG Struggle To Find Rhythm

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pakistan face Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday, 9 October. X/PakistanSportsBoard

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pakistan face Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday, 9 October, after a prolonged visa delay nearly derailed the fixture. Afghanistan arrived in Islamabad late on Wednesday without holding a single training session, giving Pakistan a slight advantage in preparation. Both teams are winless at the bottom of Group E, with Syria already advancing to the next round. Under new head coach Nolberto Solano, Pakistan will hope to make the most of home conditions before the return leg in Kuwait on 14 October. Get Pakistan vs Afghanistan football live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2025, 02:54:07 pm IST Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: 15' PAK 0-0 AFG Still nothing doing! Both teams are keeping it tight, but clear chances are hard to come by. The ball is pinging around midfield, and the fans are growing restless, waiting for that first moment to ignite the stadium. Score remains 0-0.

9 Oct 2025, 02:48:06 pm IST Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: 11' PAK 0-0 AFG We’re just three minutes in, and it’s a patient chess match on the pitch. Pakistan and Afghanistan are evenly matched, probing and jockeying for space, but neither side has managed to threaten the goal yet. The crowd’s waiting for that first spark, the scoreline remains 0-0.

9 Oct 2025, 02:42:42 pm IST Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Kick Off! And we are off! The atmosphere at Jinnah Stadium is buzzing as Pakistan and Afghanistan take to the pitch for this crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers clash. Fans are waving flags, drums are beating, and both sides are looking fired up. Starting XIs:

Pakistan: Butt Y., Hayat M. U., Ikhtisham V., Iqbal A., Khan H., Fazal M., Uzair A., Nabi R., Ghazi A. A. K., Abdulla M., Arshad A

Afghanistan: Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayouni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Kuhiar, Skandari, Mousavi Pakistan are pushing forward early, probing Afghanistan’s defence, while Afghanistan are staying compact, ready to spring on the counter. You can feel the intensity in every pass, every touch, this is going to be a rollercoaster.

9 Oct 2025, 02:09:55 pm IST Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Head-To-Head In their most recent contest, Afghanistan emerged victorious over Pakistan, underscoring their position as the higher-ranked team globally: 161 versus Pakistan’s 199 in the FIFA standings. Still, with Pakistan enjoying home advantage and improved efforts in recent outings, a closely contested match is expected in Islamabad. Afghanistan have been dealing with squad disruptions, including recent visa delays, but will be looking for a disciplined performance to stay clear of the group’s bottom position. Both teams know that positive results in the last group matches are vital as the qualification campaign nears its conclusion.

9 Oct 2025, 02:04:58 pm IST Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Streaming Info There will be no live streaming or television broadcast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in India. Fans in India can watch all India matches of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live on the FanCode app and website.