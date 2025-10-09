Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Cautious Start As PAK-AFG Struggle To Find Rhythm

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Get live score and updates for FC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday, 9 October at Jinnah Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Updates
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pakistan face Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday, 9 October. X/PakistanSportsBoard
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pakistan face Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday, 9 October, after a prolonged visa delay nearly derailed the fixture. Afghanistan arrived in Islamabad late on Wednesday without holding a single training session, giving Pakistan a slight advantage in preparation. Both teams are winless at the bottom of Group E, with Syria already advancing to the next round. Under new head coach Nolberto Solano, Pakistan will hope to make the most of home conditions before the return leg in Kuwait on 14 October. Get Pakistan vs Afghanistan football live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: 15' PAK 0-0 AFG

Still nothing doing! Both teams are keeping it tight, but clear chances are hard to come by. The ball is pinging around midfield, and the fans are growing restless, waiting for that first moment to ignite the stadium. Score remains 0-0.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: 11' PAK 0-0 AFG

We’re just three minutes in, and it’s a patient chess match on the pitch. Pakistan and Afghanistan are evenly matched, probing and jockeying for space, but neither side has managed to threaten the goal yet. The crowd’s waiting for that first spark, the scoreline remains 0-0.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Kick Off!

And we are off! The atmosphere at Jinnah Stadium is buzzing as Pakistan and Afghanistan take to the pitch for this crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers clash. Fans are waving flags, drums are beating, and both sides are looking fired up.

Starting XIs:
Pakistan: Butt Y., Hayat M. U., Ikhtisham V., Iqbal A., Khan H., Fazal M., Uzair A., Nabi R., Ghazi A. A. K., Abdulla M., Arshad A
Afghanistan: Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayouni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Kuhiar, Skandari, Mousavi

Pakistan are pushing forward early, probing Afghanistan’s defence, while Afghanistan are staying compact, ready to spring on the counter. You can feel the intensity in every pass, every touch, this is going to be a rollercoaster.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

In their most recent contest, Afghanistan emerged victorious over Pakistan, underscoring their position as the higher-ranked team globally: 161 versus Pakistan’s 199 in the FIFA standings. Still, with Pakistan enjoying home advantage and improved efforts in recent outings, a closely contested match is expected in Islamabad.  

Afghanistan have been dealing with squad disruptions, including recent visa delays, but will be looking for a disciplined performance to stay clear of the group’s bottom position. Both teams know that positive results in the last group matches are vital as the qualification campaign nears its conclusion.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Streaming Info

There will be no live streaming or television broadcast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in India. Fans in India can watch all India matches of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live on the FanCode app and website.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hello!

Hellooo, folks! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s all eyes on Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Stick around for all the action, updates, and thrills as they unfold.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

  2. Malaysia Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Zubair Ali Approaches Fifty

  3. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  4. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  5. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  3. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

  4. Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

  5. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

  5. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Vs Kuwait Highlights, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Strong All-Round Performance Gives NEP 58-Run Win

  2. Indonesia 2-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Al-Buraikan Brace Seals Win For 10-Man Falcons

  3. Art As Antidote: How Creativity Can Enhance Mental Health Recovery

  4. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  6. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  7. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  8. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly