Pafos Vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Dynamo Kyiv visit Pafos for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie. The Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv football match at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus, is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 pm IST.
In the first leg, Brazilian Anderson Silva scored the all-important goal, an 84th-minute strike, to give the visiting Cypriot champions a 1-0 win. And tonight, Juan Carlos Carcedo’s men need a draw to move closer to sealing a main draw spot in the Champions League.
For Dynamo, they are in danger of missing the league phase of the Champions League for the second straight season. The Ukrainian giants failed in the playoff round last season.
The winners of the Paphos vs Dynamo Kyiv tie will face either Lech Poznan or Red Star Belgrade in the two-legged play-off round, with both matches scheduled for later this month.
Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.
Where is the Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus.
Where to watch the Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.
Where to watch the Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Cyprus, the matches will be shown on Cablenet Sports 1. Ukranian fans can watch it on 2+2 channel.