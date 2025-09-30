Pafos FC Vs Bayern Munich Preview, Champions League: Stats, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Pafos are preparing to host Bayern on Tuesday in what is just their second game
Bayern defeated Chelsea in their opening UCL game
Vincent Kompany is enjoying the experience of watching new teams, so much so that he asked for Cypriot citizenship after studying Bayern Munich's next Champions League opponents.
Pafos are preparing to host the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday in what is just their second game of a first-ever appearance in the competition's group/league phase.
They earned a goalless draw at Olympiakos on matchday one, despite playing over an hour of the match with 10 men after Bruno Felipe was sent off in the 25th minute.
That impressive start to a dream run in Europe could come to an abrupt halt, though, considering Bayern have won 14 of their last 15 games when facing a side in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for the first time.
Kompany claims to have done his homework, however, going as far as detailing the history behind Pafos' club badge before joking: "I passed my test, right? Do I get my visa now?"
Pafos eliminated Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade in the qualification rounds to reach this stage for the first time in the club's history.
Felipe's early red card almost ruined their maiden appearance, but Pafos conceded just three attempts on target after his dismissal.
They will be expected to set up in a similar defensive fashion at Alphamega Stadium, though Kompany will not be taking the challenge for granted.
"They're unbeaten in seven Champions League matches, so we won't underestimate them," he added.
Bayern hammered Australian side Auckland City 10-0 at the Club World Cup in June, with Kompany looking to draw on that experience of an unknown quantity.
"It's also fun to keep watching new teams," said the Belgian: "And when you have all the information, you suddenly have a lot of respect for your opponent."
For that reason, Kompany first wants to "see a good performance from my team, because I think that's what's needed, and then, of course, I want to win".
Bayern have won all six of their previous games against Cypriot sides in European competition, scoring 31 goals and only conceding twice across the six matches, so that outcome Kompany desires may be expected.
Tuesday will also provide an inviting chance to amend their poor run of form away from home in the Champions League, having lost three of their four matches on the road in last season's competition.