Pafos FC Vs Bayern Munich Preview, Champions League: Stats, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Pafos are preparing to host the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday in what is just their second game of a first-ever appearance in the competition's group/league phase

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany has enjoyed learning about Pafos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pafos are preparing to host Bayern on Tuesday in what is just their second game

  • Bayern defeated Chelsea in their opening UCL game

  • Bayern have won all six of their previous games against Cypriot sides in European competition

Vincent Kompany is enjoying the experience of watching new teams, so much so that he asked for Cypriot citizenship after studying Bayern Munich's next Champions League opponents.

Pafos are preparing to host the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday in what is just their second game of a first-ever appearance in the competition's group/league phase.

They earned a goalless draw at Olympiakos on matchday one, despite playing over an hour of the match with 10 men after Bruno Felipe was sent off in the 25th minute.

That impressive start to a dream run in Europe could come to an abrupt halt, though, considering Bayern have won 14 of their last 15 games when facing a side in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Kompany claims to have done his homework, however, going as far as detailing the history behind Pafos' club badge before joking: "I passed my test, right? Do I get my visa now?"

Pafos eliminated Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade in the qualification rounds to reach this stage for the first time in the club's history.

Felipe's early red card almost ruined their maiden appearance, but Pafos conceded just three attempts on target after his dismissal.

Related Content
Related Content

They will be expected to set up in a similar defensive fashion at Alphamega Stadium, though Kompany will not be taking the challenge for granted.

"They're unbeaten in seven Champions League matches, so we won't underestimate them," he added.

Bayern hammered Australian side Auckland City 10-0 at the Club World Cup in June, with Kompany looking to draw on that experience of an unknown quantity.

"It's also fun to keep watching new teams," said the Belgian: "And when you have all the information, you suddenly have a lot of respect for your opponent."

For that reason, Kompany first wants to "see a good performance from my team, because I think that's what's needed, and then, of course, I want to win".

Bayern have won all six of their previous games against Cypriot sides in European competition, scoring 31 goals and only conceding twice across the six matches, so that outcome Kompany desires may be expected.

Tuesday will also provide an inviting chance to amend their poor run of form away from home in the Champions League, having lost three of their four matches on the road in last season's competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Deepti-Amanjot Rebuild After IND-W Collapse To SL-W Spin

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy - Sequence Of Events Captured

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  3. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  4. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  5. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick