Football

Oxford United 1-1 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Miss Chance To Reach Top

Meanwhile, Luton Town claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over fierce rivals Watford to ease the mounting pressure on Rob Edwards at Kenilworth Road

West Brom vs Oxford United
West Brom and Oxford United shared the spoils in Saturday's Championship clash
info_icon

West Brom missed the chance to reach the Championship summit after Dane Scarlett's stoppage-time header snatched a 1-1 draw for Oxford United. (More Football News)

The Baggies seemed set to move to the top of the second-tier table, at least temporarily after Saturday's early kick-offs, when Karlan Grant drove in a first-half opener at the Kassam Stadium.

Des Buckingham's battling hosts stayed in the clash throughout, however, before Oxford captain Elliott Moore flicked on a long throw-in for Tottenham loanee Scarlett to head into the top corner in the 92nd minute.

Dropping two points late on leaves Carlos Corberan's side fifth in the Championship, with fourth-placed Burnley and league leaders Sunderland yet to play.

Further down the table, Luton Town claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over fierce rivals Watford to ease the mounting pressure on Rob Edwards at Kenilworth Road.

Jordan Clark needed just 11 minutes to open the scoring before Carlton Morris headed home Alfie Doughty's 47th-minute corner to punish some woeful Watford defending.

Substitute Jacob Brown sealed victory in the 91st minute after a long ball from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski as Luton managed back-to-back league victories over Watford for the first time since 1992.

Luton sit 15th in the table after Saturday's victory, one place and a point behind Preston North End, who fought to a 1-0 win over Coventry City, leaving Mark Robins' side just above the relegation zone.

Emil Riis' 72nd-minute finish proved the difference at Deepdale, where Coventry have never won in 23 league attempts (D8 L15).

Coventry may be looking over their shoulders at Cardiff City, who are level on points with Robins' men after thrashing 10-man Plymouth Argyle 5-0 at home.

Rubin Colwill scored one and assisted two more as Cardiff, under the interim charge of Omer Riza, made the most of Ibrahim Cissoko's first-half dismissal for lashing out at Perry Ng.

Alex Robertson got things going with his 16th-minute opener before the Bluebirds ran riot after the interval with goals from Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Robinson and Chris Willock.

A crushing defeat leaves Wayne Rooney's Plymouth just three points clear of the relegation zone after the Championship's return from the October international break.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  3. Indonesia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch INA Vs THA Match
  4. IND-A Vs PAK-A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India Blues Beat Shaheens By 7 Runs | PAK-176/7 In 20 Overs; IND - 183/8
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs MDV Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Oxford United 1-1 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Miss Chance To Reach Top
  2. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley, EFL Championship: Clarets Head To Summit With Win At Hillsborough
  3. Ipswich Town 0-2 Everton, EPL: Ndiaye Stars As Toffees Notch Up Routine Road Win
  4. Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Welbeck Strike Aids Seagulls' Top-Four Charge
  5. Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa, Premier League: Emery's Side Come From Behind To Go Fourth
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  3. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  4. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  5. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails