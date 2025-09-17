Olympiakos Piraeus Vs Pafos FC Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Olympiakos Piraeus welcome Pafos FC to Karaiskakis Stadium for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase opener on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Watch the Olympiakos vs Pafos football match live tonight.
Jose Luis Mendilibar's Olympiakos qualified directly by winning the Greek Super League in 2024-25, and they are back in the Champions League after a five-year absence. This marks the 36th appearance in the UCL competition proper for 'The Legend'. They won the UEFA Conference League in 2023-24, defeating Fiorentina in the final.
Pafos FC, on the other hand, are making their Champions League debut after winning the Cypriot First Division last season. Their qualification came through an inspired playoff campaign, beating Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade.
This is only their second season in European competition, having reached the Round of 16 in the Conference League last year. They were formed in 2014.
Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC Head-To-Head Record
Olympiakos and Pafos are meeting for the first time. Juan Carlos Carcedo's Cypriot champions are likely to receive a hostile welcome in Greece.
Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
When is the Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Olympiakos Vs Pafos FC, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.