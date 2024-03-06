Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners Inter-Zone Play-Off Semi-Finals AFC CUP 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Central Coast Mariners will begin as favorites in the first leg of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Play-Off Semi-final, playing at home. Central Coast Mariners FC emerged victorious over Macarthur FC with a score of 3-2 in their previous game and are in top form as well (More Football News).
The semi-final will be played in two legs, with the first leg on March 7 in Australia and the second leg on March 14 in Bhubaneshwar.
Odisha FC have had a successful run as well. They advanced to the inter-zonal semi-final round after managing to bag the top spot in their group. Odisha FC will begin as underdogs but have an opportunity to create history. They will aim for a respectable outing in Australia and come back for the home leg, giving themselves a chance to make it to the inter-zonal final.
Central Coast Mariners, however, will be under some pressure to make use of their home advantage during the first leg, which would make it easier for them to progress into the final.
Live streaming details of Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners, Inter-Zone Play-Off Semi-Finals AFC CUP 2023-24:
When Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners, AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-Off Semi-Final will be played?
The AFC Cup 2023-24 game between Central Coast Mariners and Odisha FC will be played at the Central Coast Stadium, Australia on 7th March 2024 (Thursday) at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners, AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-Off Semi-Final?
In India, the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners, AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-Off Semi-Final match will be telecasted on Sports 18 Network.
The game will also be streamed live on the FanCode App.
The match will also be streamed on 10Play.
Odisha FC Vs Central Coast Mariners Squads:
Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Anuj Kumar, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Deven Sawhney, Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vignesh D, Sahil Panwar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tankadhar Bag, Hendry Antonay, Ahmed Jahouh, Moirangthem Thoiba, Paul Ramfangzauva, Lenny Rodrigues, Puitea, Hitesh Sharma, Givson Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Aniket Jadhav, Diego Muaricio, Roy Krishna, Pranjal Bhumij, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh
Central Coast Mariners: Danny Vukovic, Jack Warshawsky, Dylan Peraic-Cullen, Mikael, Brian Kaltack, Noah Smith, Storm Roux, Jacob Farrell, Daniel Hall, Sasha Kuzevski, Cher Deng, Nathan Paull, Andre Parkes, Trent Millard, Joshua Nisbet, Maximilien Balard, Harrison Steele, Bradley Tapp, William Wilson, Maksim Kasalovic, Lucas Sciciluna, Taye Hedley, Miguel Di Pizio, Matej Busek, Christian Theoharous, Alou Kuol, Angel Quinones, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Jing Lual, Ronald Barcellos, Nicholas Duarte, Luka Smyth, Ryan Edmondson