Football

Jake O'Brien Signing Not Linked To Jarrad Branthwaite Future, Says Everton Manager Sean Dyche

Manchester United have had two bids for Branthwaite rejected earlier in the transfer window, though are expected to try again to draw the defender away from Goodison Park

Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton FC, Football
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite
info_icon

Sean Dyche has brushed off suggestions that the signing of Jake O'Brien from Lyon is directly related to Jarrad Branthwaite's future. (More Football News)

Manchester United have had two bids for Branthwaite rejected earlier in the transfer window, though are expected to try again to draw the defender away from Goodison Park.

And on Tuesday, Everton announced the signing of O'Brien on a four-year contract after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

Among Lyon players, O'Brien made the most blocks (18) and clearances (96), while only Duje Caleta-Car (57) won more contested aerial duels than his 44.

The Republic of Ireland international is the fifth signing for Everton so far, and Dyche explained why he felt it was so important to use this transfer window to build for the future.

Liverpool - null
Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva

BY Stats Perform

"Putting two and two together at Everton football club. No way!" Dyche joked.

"What I would suggest is, it's nothing to do with that. It's just trying to model the club with the finances available. Trying to bring in players who can add to the layers of the club.

"Obviously, we're stretched at the moment, but the depth of the club, with a younger style of players who can develop and protect the club both on the pitch with their performances and in the future with the finances.

"It's a tough juggling act and tough to find the players who can do that, but we think we've got a few here now.

"We've made it clear to him [Branthwaite] that there was nothing other than that. But like you said, put two and two together and everyone starts speculating. What can you do?"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India
  2. Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  4. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  5. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  2. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  2. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  2. 'Not Everything Is Politics': Congress' Response To Tejasvi Slamming Rahul Gandhi Over Wayanad Landslides
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver, Being Blamed For Tragedy, Denied Bail
  4. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
  5. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  5. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
World News
  1. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
  2. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  3. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  4. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  5. Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16