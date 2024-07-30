Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva

Football

Liverpool were part of a three-horse race for top spot for the majority of last season, along with Manchester City and Arsenal

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva believes the Reds have the quality to challenge for the Premier League next season.  (More Football News)

Liverpool were part of a three-horse race for top spot for the majority of last season, along with Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, a run of poor results in April saw them drop out of contention, eventually finishing nine points behind Pep Guardiola's side in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

Arne Slot has stepped into the German's shoes, having been picked for a similar style of tactics to his predecessor, and questions have been asked whether Liverpool can pick up where they left off under a new manager.

And Leiva, who played for the Reds for 10 years between 2007 and 2017, has backed them to do just that.

"I think Liverpool can challenge against [Manchester] City, against Arsenal," Leiva told Stats Perform.

"Last year, like I said, Liverpool missed out in the last four weeks of the season. Of course, it will be difficult.

"Man City and Arsenal and other teams are getting stronger, and we know how difficult it is to beat Man City. But Liverpool showed last year the quality to challenge with a lot of young players coming through, and it was very positive.

"I don't see why Liverpool could not challenge Man City this year for the Premier League. I think the team is very good, and of course, other players will arrive to help."

Despite the optimism surrounding Liverpool's new manager, there are concerns over whether key players will still be at Anfield come the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah is entering the final year of his contract and has attracted interest from a number of Saudi Pro League clubs.

info_icon

The Egyptian has scored 211 goals since joining the Reds in 2017, though his Premier League tally of 18 goals was his least prolific season for them, and Leiva thinks he may have a point to prove under the new manager.

"Mo, what a player he has been for the club," Leiva said. "We know that he came under Jurgen, but I think Mo has got a point to prove as well now.

"He will be a very important player, not only on the pitch, but off it as well. On the pitch, he's been amazing, and he's scored a lot of goals. He has been one of the best [players] in the history of the club.

"But with a new manager coming in now, I think he will need the senior players to help the other guys to settle in, even the new manager to settle in. So, Mo will be really important as well off the pitch. And I'm sure that he has many, many good years ahead of him in the Liverpool shirt."

Another Liverpool stalwart entering the final year of his contract is captain Virgil van Dijk, who has been a talismanic presence since joining from Southampton in 2018.

Only four players have made more appearances than his 197 since making the move to Anfield, and Leiva is confident he will not be leaving any time soon.

"I expect Virgil to stay. He's under contract," he added.

"He's the captain of the team. He had a great Euro, and the same as Mo, he will be really important.

"[Arne] is a Dutch manager, so he will play a big part in helping this new team, this new Liverpool team, going forward. Now he's on holiday, and hopefully, he will come back recharged and ready to go."

Trent Alexander-Arnold rounds out the trio with their future up in the air going into the new season.

The right-back, who started in the Liverpool academy in 2004 aged six, has been integral to Liverpool in recent seasons.

info_icon

He was involved in the most attacking sequences among Liverpool defenders in the league last season (151), and Leiva is adamant the club should make it a priority to keep the home-grown talent.

"I've known Trent since he was 16 years old. He started when I was playing for the club, and at that young age we could see how good he was," Leiva said.

"He's a Liverpool player born in Liverpool. He is what Liverpool means.

"I think it's really important to keep your best players, and Trent is one of them. Like I said, he's a Scouser, and I'm sure that he'll be focusing on helping the team.

"He's a vice-captain of the team. He's grown so much in the last few seasons, and like all the senior players, I think these players now will play a big part in the new team. Helping the young lads coming through, as well as the academy.

"So, of course, with contract talks, you always have speculation, but I think you know it's really important for Trent to stay at the club because it's his home and I know how much it means to him to play for Liverpool."

