Football

Nottingham Forrest Vs Chelsea: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

The Blues have lost just one of their last 12 matches in the Premier League, and they thrashed West Ham 5-0 in their last game to make it four home wins on the bounce

Advertisement

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino
info_icon

Mauricio Pochettino says it would not be "the end of the world" if he were to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. (More Football News)

The Blues have lost just one of their last 12 matches in the Premier League, and they thrashed West Ham 5-0 in their last game to make it four home wins on the bounce.

Chelsea now sit in seventh place with a place in Europe next season within their reach, but rumours continue to spread that Pochettino’s future at the club is not safe.

Pochettino stressed that he wants to be involved in the conversations about the club’s plans at the end of the season, which is when a decision will be made.

Advertisement

PSG's Kylian Mbappe - null
Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years

BY Stats Perform

He said: "If we are happy, perfect. But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy... You need to ask us also, because maybe [we] say, ‘we are not happy’ and we accept the situation, and we need to split.

“It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going. But at this end, it is always the opposite way. It is always the owners or the sporting directors.

Advertisement

"If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win over already-relegated Sheffield United last Saturday to move three points clear of the drop.

With Forest still not safe with two games to go, Nuno Espirito Santo admitted this was his toughest season as a manager so far.

"It’s been hard but I’m repeating myself. Since day one we embraced the challenge," said Nuno.

"There were a lot of things we were not expecting, but we dealt with them in the proper moment and in the right way. With the right attitude and working together, we can overcome the obstacles, and we have had a lot."

Reece James (r) jokes with Mauricio Pochettino. - null
Nottm Forest Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino's Blues Get Reece James Boost

BY Stats Perform

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

Wood has scored more goals than any other Nottingham Forest player in the Premier League this season (12). However, in 11 meetings with Chelsea in the competition, he has never found the back of the net, something he will want to change at the weekend.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

Palmer has been involved in 30 Premier League goals this season, scoring 21 and assisting nine.

The last Chelsea player to be involved in more was Eden Hazard in 2018-19 (31 – 16G 15A), while 2009-10 was the last time a Blues player scored more in a league campaign (Didier Drogba 29, Frank Lampard 22).

Advertisement

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games (W6 D5), though they are winless in their last five away from home (D4 L1).

The Blues have won just two of their last 10 away league games against Forest (D4 L4), winning 1-0 in November 1994 and 3-1 in February 1999.

Following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in September, Forest are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1978-79, when they were reigning top-flight champions under Brian Clough.

Indeed, Forest have only lost their final home league match in one of their six previous Premier League campaigns (W4 D1), doing so against Sheffield United in 1992-93 with a 2-0 defeat that confirmed their relegation.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s Premier League games have seen 129 goals this season (F70 A59), the third most after Sheffield United (135) and Newcastle (134). Only in 2009-10 (135) have the Blues' games produced more goals (F103 A32).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nottingham Forest – 25.5%

Draw – 27.6%

Chelsea – 46.9%

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video
  3. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years
  5. Man United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail