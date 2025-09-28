Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest suffered a 1-0 loss to Sunderland
Omar Alderete scored the match's only goal in the 38th minute
Forest have had a disappointing start, lying 16th in Premier League
Ange Postecoglou's wait for a first win in charge of Nottingham Forest continued following a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the City Ground, with Omar Alderete scoring the only goal.
Following four winless road trips in the Premier League, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League to start his reign, Postecoglou's first home game at the helm also ended in frustration.
After a poor start from Forest, Alderete ghosted onto Granit Xhaka's free-kick in the 38th minute, with his close-range header squirming under Matz Sels and in.
Forest were unhappy with the manner of that goal, with the free-kick being awarded after Nicolas Dominguez was perhaps harshly booked for simulation, following a 50-50 challenge involving Trai Hume.
But they failed to channel their frustration into any sustained pressure until the final 20 minutes, and when they did, they could not beat Robin Roefs in the Sunderland goal.
Roefs denied two Forest substitutes in quick succession, repelling Omari Hutchinson's strike then clawing Igor Jesus' header to safety.
Forest's clearest chance arrived in the 81st minute, but Chris Wood nodded Hutchinson's inviting cross wide and Sunderland held on, even going close to a second goal through Lutsharel Geertruida.
While Forest are 16th in the Premier League table with five points from six games, Sunderland are third with 11 points, only four behind leaders Liverpool.
Data Debrief: Sunderland's best start since '67
With 11 points from six games, Sunderland have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, and their best start to any top-flight campaign since 1967-68 (also 11 when converted to three points for a win).
Regis Le Bris' side have also made the best start through six games of a Premier League season by any promoted team since West Ham United in 2012-13.
The Hammers made the top half that campaign, and Sunderland may already be looking up, rather than down. No team has ever been relegated from the Premier League after amassing 11 points from their first six games.
Meanwhile, Forest's 64.9% possession share was their highest in the Premier League since their return to the division in 2022, though they only have four wins in the 26 matches where they have had over 50% possession in that time (12 draws, 10 defeats).