Norway Vs Israel Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Martin Odegaard-less NOR Take On ISR In Oslo

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring five goals against Moldova.

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match between Norway and Israel, to be played at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. NOR won't be without their influential skipper Martin Odegaard but with Erling Haaland at the helm, expect fireworks against Israel. Track all the live scores and updates from the NOR vs ISR football match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, to be held at the Ullevaal Stadion, right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2025, 08:01:30 pm IST Norway vs Israel Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe: Head-to-head Matches Played: 3 NOR Won: 2 ISR Won: 1