NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League: OFC, NEUFC Desperate To Rise Above Mid-Table

An exciting clash is set to take place in Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, with both teams eager to climb out of the mid-table in the second match of Sunday’s double-header

An exciting clash is set to take place in Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, with both teams eager to climb out of the mid-table in the second match of Sunday's double-header.

The Highlanders and the Juggernauts have eight points from six matches each, placed fifth and seventh on the table, respectively.

While NEUFC are coming off an enthralling 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, OFC settled for a competitive 1-1 draw at home to MCFC.

The Highlanders have netted four of their opening goals within 15 minutes into their matches this season -- the highest such tally for any team in the ISL.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts, along with Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, are yet to concede in this period.

While Odisha would be desperate to snatch away success, having been winless in their previous seven such outings, their head coach, Sergio Lobera, too, does not have a sound record here, having not won a single game in Guwahati in his last four visits.

The two teams have contested against each other on 10 instances in the ISL, with the Juggernauts and the Highlanders prevailing in six and three fixtures, respectively, while only one clash ended in a draw.

Moreover, NEUFC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie will fancy his chances to become only the second ISL player to find the back of the net in seven straight ISL ties, after Kalu Uche for Delhi Dynamos FC between January and March 2018.

