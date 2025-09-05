India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

New Delhi slams Peter Navarro’s accusations as “inaccurate and misleading,” defends oil imports as driven by national interest and market forces.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Navarro says India should stop buying russian oil
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MEA dismisses Navarro’s claim that India is a “money laundromat for the Kremlin.”

  • Ties with Washington strained after Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

  • India says Russian crude purchases surged to 35 per cent of imports due to affordability post-Ukraine war.

India on Friday denounced the "inaccurate and misleading" remarks made by White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

"We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously reject them," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

According to PTI, while calling on American defence companies to transfer key military technologies and establish manufacturing facilities in India, Navarro this week accused India of becoming a "oil money laundromat for the Kremlin" and called it "strategic freeloading" for New Delhi to keep purchasing Russian weaponry.

"If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one," he said, in a series of social media posts attacking New Delhi.

Since President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Indian commodities to a staggering 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, relations between New Delhi and Washington have deteriorated.

The 25 per cent tariff is already in place, and more taxes are expected to be imposed starting on August 27.

India referred to the US action as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" and even questioned why it was singled out for a penalty.  Remarkably, China, the biggest importer of Russian crude oil, has not faced any sanctions from the US.

Related Content
Related Content

PTI reported that India has been defending its purchase of Russian crude oil by arguing that market forces and national interest dictate its energy procurement.

After Western nations sanctioned Moscow and boycotted its supplies due to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India resorted to buying Russian oil at a bargain.

As a result, Russia's share of India's total oil imports grew from 1.7 per cent in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making it the country's largest oil supplier.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  2. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  5. Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?