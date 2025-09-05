Your Astrology Prep Checklist For The Lunar Eclipse

To help each sign get ready for the lunar eclipse, here is a brief guide that is organised according to the zodiac signs (Aries–Pisces):

Aries: The eclipse highlights your relationships and partnerships. You may feel tested in love or friendships.

Preparation Tip: Reflect on how you balance independence with commitment. Focus on open and honest communication rather than reacting on the spur of the moment.

Taurus: The attention is placed on health, habits, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Preparation Tip: Release unhealthy habits or toxic work patterns. Prioritise rest, grounding, and self-care rituals to stay calm.

Gemini: There is a rise in creativity, romance, and self-expression. Old loves or unfinished tasks may come back to the surface.

Preparation Tip: Re-evaluate what brings you joy. Use journaling or art to channel emotions instead of scattering your energy.

Cancer: Family, home, and emotional security are the focus. You may revisit unresolved family issues or think about moving.

Preparation Tip: Practice forgiveness with loved ones. Create a peaceful home environment by decluttering and grounding yourself.

Leo: The eclipse activates communication, siblings, and short journeys. Misunderstandings may surface.

Preparation Tip: Don't get into fights that aren't necessary. Before you say anything, think about it again and put your energy into writing, reading, or meditating.

Virgo: Finances, self-worth, and material security are in focus. You might question your value or spending patterns.

Preparation Tip: Reassess your financial habits and let go of unnecessary expenses. Focus on affirmations that strengthen your self-esteem.

Libra: The eclipse shows you who you are and what you want to do with your life. You might feel like you have to choose between your needs and what other people want.

Preparation Tip: Think about who you are becoming. Let go of old self-images and accept who you really are without needing others' approval all the time.

Scorpio: Subconscious fears and hidden truths come to the surface. This is a deeply transformative eclipse for you.

Preparation Tip: Spend time alone. Meditation, shadow work, or journaling can help you let go of emotional baggage and heal.

Sagittarius: Long-term objectives, communities, and friendships are prioritised. While new visions arise, certain social bonds may break down.

Preparation Tip: Re-evaluate your circle. Surround yourself with people who inspire growth, and let go of draining connections.

Capricorn: Career, reputation, and ambitions are highlighted. Authority figures or career shifts may bring tension.

Preparation Tip: Reflect on your genuine professional goals. Instead of making snap decisions, plan ahead of time and stay focused on long-term goals.

Aquarius: Plans for travel, higher education, or spiritual beliefs may change. Outdated ways of thinking could be questioned.

Preparation Tip: Don't be close-minded. To broaden your view, try meditation, philosophy, or new teachings.

Pisces: The eclipse activates intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. Emotional vulnerabilities may rise.