Weekly Horoscope For September 7th To September 13th: Allow The Universe To Shine Its Guidance On Your Path This Week

Weekly Horoscope (September 7, 2025 - September 13, 2025): This week’s horoscope highlights both challenges and opportunities across all zodiac signs. While some may face financial strain, emotional stress, or family disagreements, others can expect career growth, academic success, and stronger relationships. The influence of Saturn and Jupiter plays a key role in shaping health, finances, and work outcomes. With discipline, patience, and wise choices, the week can bring stability, progress, and personal growth for many signs.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Ketu is currently located in the fifth house from your Moon sign, which means that in order to improve your health, you will need to begin your morning routine with some form of physical activity. As a result of the fact that you must also be aware of the fact that this is the moment when you can begin to feel positive about yourself. In such a scenario, you should incorporate this modification into your daily routine and make an effort to maintain its consistency. During this week, there is a chance that you may receive a substantial amount of money from the previous investment, which you had completely given up hope of receiving. Consequently, your unfinished wish of purchasing a new automobile will also be realized as a result of this. You will, however, be required to consult with the more experienced members of the household before making any purchases.
Increasing your familiarity with powerful and important people in your immediate environment may be accomplished by the participation in social activities, which will prove to be a terrific opportunity for you. Because your capacity to make a good impression on other people will bring you a lot of good things from this week. According to your career horoscope, the businesspeople of this zodiac will experience relief from upheaval and will receive a lot of praise and progress this entire week. This is because this time will favor you with luck, which means that you will be able to get auspicious results even after placing less effort into your work. Rahu is located in the eleventh house from your moon sign. This week, teachers and parents will show their support for all of the students who are born under your zodiac sign. In this kind of circumstance, it is also recommended that you continue to seek assistance from your instructors by getting rid of any and all reservations you may have.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The previous week, you had to exert a lot of effort in order to improve your health because Saturn was located in the eleventh house from your moon sign. However, this week, you will be able to accomplish a healthy living with a lesser amount of effort than you did last week. Due to the fact that during this period, you will receive complete help from luck in terms of protecting your health. During this week, you will have monetary benefits as a result of Jupiter's presence in the second house from your moon sign. However, you will likely spend more money than is necessary on your enjoyment. It may be too late for you to do something about the situation when you notice how quickly money will leave your possession. For this reason, putting aside some of your money is going to be the most essential thing for you to do at this moment.
This coming week, it will be necessary for you to have a solid understanding of your domestic tasks and to accomplish them. Because you have the potential to irritate your family members, even if you do not intend to do so, if you choose to neglect them for any reason. As a result of your work capacity and the quality of your work, your supervisors will be impressed by you this week, and it is conceivable that they may publicly congratulate you in front of other people during a meeting. Nevertheless, after hearing your accolades, you should not allow your ego to take over, and you should continue to go at the same pace that you had been moving at in the beginning. This coming week, the God of wisdom will assist a great number of students in achieving success by bestowing upon them the results of their labour on their behalf. In addition to this, students who are preparing for competitive examinations will simultaneously have the assistance of luck during this period.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
The presence of Jupiter in the first house from your Moon sign suggests that the start of this week may not be beneficial for your health. Nonetheless, it is expected to get better over the weekend. Thus, it is advisable to exercise greater caution regarding health at the start of the week. This week, with Rahu positioned in the ninth house from your Moon sign, it is essential to manage your expenses carefully. To achieve this, be cautious with your spending when shopping for a house. Failing to address this may lead to significant challenges down the line as a result of major financial crises. This week, you may sense that your family members are exploiting your kind nature.
This has resulted in you encountering numerous challenges. However, during this time, it is essential to strengthen yourself and make some adjustments to your nature. Thus, considering this from the outset will be advantageous for you. From a career perspective, during this time, it is essential to avoid unnecessary delays by not deferring any tasks to a later date. Only then will you gain the support and appreciation of your seniors in the workplace. The photographs of an individual provide a captivating glimpse into their life. This week, many students might find themselves reminiscing about joyful memories as they browse through their old photographs. This may result in a significant amount of their time being wasted. In this scenario, remember this from the outset.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, as Saturn occupies the eighth house from your Moon sign, it's essential to prioritize rest for your body. Given the mental pressure you've experienced lately, taking some time to rest will be beneficial for your mental well-being. Engaging in new activities and entertainment can provide a great way to unwind. This week, with Jupiter positioned in the twelfth house from your Moon sign, a close acquaintance may approach you for a loan. It would be advisable for you to disregard such individuals at this time. If not, you might find yourself regretting that you didn't get your money back later on. To ensure a joyful and delightful week, your home might be bustling with visitors.
In addition, engaging in social activities with family will contribute to the happiness of all family members. Refrain from making any commitments to colleagues unless you are certain that you can uphold them without fail. It is possible that the fluctuations in your personal life may lead you to take on responsibilities for certain tasks, yet you might find it challenging to complete them within the expected timeframe. This week, individuals of your zodiac sign will receive encouragement from both their teachers and parents. In this scenario, it is advisable to conquer any hesitations you may have and continue seeking assistance from your teachers.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
You might find some relief from your prior issues with your face and neck this week, thanks to Jupiter's presence in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. Just make sure you don't drink too much cold water and stick to cooked meals and fresh fruits if you want to achieve this. To stay away from face-related issues, you should also drink enough of water. You might see a nice return on an investment you made a while ago this week, thanks to Saturn in the eighth house from your Moon sign. This can lead you to intend to lavishly spend on other people in order to host a celebration for them. On which you will have to suffer more expenses than intended.
Be very careful with your expenditures in this kind of situation. At the one moment you need them most, a close friend or family member of yours may betray you this week. You will run into problems down the road if you rely too much on other people to meet your needs. You can feel restless due to the ups and downs in your personal life. If this happens to you, you might find that you're more easily irritated than usual, which is bad for your professional life because it makes it hard for you to focus. This is the root cause of all the difficulties you're about to encounter. This week, a lot of kids could feel guilty because they spent most of their vacation time fixing things around the house. This is particularly true when the problem persists.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you should feel better physically because Jupiter is in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. A saint's blessings can ease your mind in this kind of predicament. In light of this, pay attention to the wise counsel of an elder, for it will bring you contentment and strength. Keeping in mind the requirements of the house, you and your spouse may spend money carelessly this week on numerous pricey household items, as Rahu is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. This can lead to future financial difficulties and an increase in mental stress for you. An elderly relative who has been suffering from health issues for some time will have a particularly pleasant week.
Because, after a long period, he may finally be able to find relief from a major health problem. Home and family life will feel better as a result of this as well. In addition, everyone in the family will be gathered around the dinner table, reminiscing about happier times past. You may find it challenging to communicate with your partner this week. If you wish to grow your company in this kind of environment, putting your pride aside and working out your differences with your partner is essential. This is going to be a pivotal period for students, as it is during this time that they will not only achieve academic success as a result of their efforts, but also advance in their careers. Because of this, people will have more regard for you and your family.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week is blessed with health benefits from Rahu in the fifth house from your moon sign, but be careful not to let your thoughts wander too far from the present, as this could lead to mental tension. As a result, you'll work on this behaviour to make it better; by week's end, you might even see results. You should have no trouble amassing funds this week, thanks to Ketu's placement in the eleventh house of your moon sign. This is because there is a window of opportunity to repay previous loans or earn some extra cash to use toward a personal venture. A family quarrel involving other family members is conceivable this week, which could disrupt family tranquility.
At the same time, you should stay out of other people's business at the moment so you don't end yourself caught up in their argument. You have been avoiding approaching your boss about something because of his recent poor attitude, but this week is your chance to finally do it. Because everyone in the office will be in a good mood because of them at this time. Therefore, it will appear as though you are discussing your viewpoint openly with them. Because an unwelcome visitor has just arrived at their house, the pupils will most likely spend the entire week doing nothing productive. You should, if at all feasible, study at a friend's house during this time; otherwise, you will have to deal with the consequences on the next exam.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, your health will be excellent because Ketu is in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. While you can expect some niggling issues here and there, you can rest assured that you will remain physically fit and disease-free. The mantra for your success this week, with Jupiter in the eighth house from your Moon sign, is to invest your money only on the advice of those with more experience and original thinking than you. This will help you strengthen your financial condition and earn money. That is the only way to guarantee the safety of your funds and generate a profit.
This week, you will do more harm than good if you attempt to force your decisions on the house members. So, no matter what, stay calm and keep looking for a way out. If you're looking to start a new job or invest elsewhere, this week's yoga classes are perfect for you. If you start a new venture or invest during this time, you can expect a healthy return on your investment. Make sure you remember this week that no matter how hard you try, you will not always be successful. Your confidence will take a hit this week due to the setbacks you've experienced. This is why it's normal to have a lot of uncertainties plaguing your thoughts.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, you can overcome your weakness if you indulge in non-vegetarian foods when Ketu is in your Moon sign's ninth house. But instead of ordering takeout, try cooking at home and walking for 30 minutes every day to help your body process the food. This week will be better and more essential for those of you who work for the government. Why? Because that's when you stand to gain the most from the government's benefits and incentives programs. Your parents will encourage you and bestow their blessings on you anytime you feel lonely this week.
As a result, your home life will remain unobstructed. This week, no amount of effort from your adversaries will be able to harm you. This will lead to your standing at work rising even higher, and you'll be able to turn any negative circumstance around thanks to your dedication and productivity. Students majoring in fields like information technology, engineering, etc., will have less effort to put in during this time and still get high results. The reason is, this is the window of opportunity when you are most likely to be able to demonstrate your abilities by doing well on whatever test you take.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You won't feel confident this week because of your health issues, especially because Ketu is in the eighth house from your Moon sign. Confidence is the truest form of bravery, and you must have faith in yourself to possess it in such a circumstance. For the simple reason that you undoubtedly already know that this will aid you in curing your chronic disease. Married folks should start taking extra care of their kids this week if they are married. For the simple reason that their bad health increases the likelihood that you may incur substantial medical expenses. The likelihood of your financial situation deteriorating in the future is also increased by this.
You should confide in your parents about your new projects now. To do this, you should consult your parents early on about all of your plans and seek their advice. Your ambition to advance professionally this week may manifest as a touch of egotism and stubbornness, brought on by Saturn's placement in the third house from your Moon sign. Consequently, you can encounter numerous challenges in your personal and professional life. Consequently, it's recommended that you maintain some pliability in your personality and listen to other people's recommendations before making any major decisions. Students are likely to be careless with their studies this week because they will be busy attending various parties and other activities. The next tests will be a direct reflection of its harmful impact on them.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You might become irritable if you're under a lot of stress at work and at home. This will make it seem like you fight with others about nothing. Both your reputation and your emotional well-being will take a hit as a result of this. This week, all of your hard work planning ahead for money matters could be for naught, since Rahu is in the first house from your Moon sign. Therefore, you'll have to take out a loan, which can be stressful for you emotionally. If you spend extra money on unnecessary comforts or stay out late for any reason, your parents might get angry with you this week.
Consequently, bear this in mind right from the start and refrain from doing anything that could lead to a reprimand or scolding from their end. Because this would bring up an atmosphere of discord in the home and ruin your mood. If your wishes come true at work this week, it could be because Saturn is in the second house from your Moon sign. Simply put, if the idea or strategy you were developing pans out, people will likely sing your praises. Everyone in the office will start noticing you and wanting to chat with you because of this change in dynamic. This week, those born under this sign should keep their cool in the classroom. You run the risk of having your reputation tarnished if you don't. That being said, be extremely careful with the words you use when conversing with them.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Maintaining your fitness level this week will rely mostly on your daily exercise routine. Your health is likely to undergo numerous positive changes throughout this time. For people struggling with obesity, this is a promising time. Reason being, those folks will finally have a chance to put some of their issues behind them. This week, you'll have good fortune thanks to Jupiter's placement in the fourth house from your moon sign. Consequently, you should not act rashly in any endeavor, but rather labour patiently and put your faith in life's process before investing.
During this week, your family will be captivated by any joyous occasion planned by a relative. In addition, your entire family may experience moments of joy during this period due to unexpectedly positive news received from a distant relative. If you're a worker born under your zodiac sign, you should expect a prosperous week ahead. The reason is, the stars will align entirely in your favour right now. As a result, good fortune will smile upon you in every aspect of your professional life. Many students may see a decline in their health this week, making it more challenging for them to concentrate on their schoolwork. Start by seeing a competent doctor and taking good care of yourself if you find yourself in this predicament.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Blue
Lucky Number: 7