US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Flushing Meadows Final

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the US Open final following a straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows.
The 2022 champion ousted the four-time winner as he prevailed 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Alcaraz, on an 11-match winning streak and run of 15 straight sets won in New York, struck an early blow by breaking in the very first game. It proved the decisive factor as he went on to draw first blood by taking the opening set.
Djokovic came roaring back at the start of the second set, winning 12 of 14 points from 0-30 in game one and breaking Alcaraz, who had only dropped serve once in his first five matches at this year's tournament.
However, the Spaniard roared back to level at 3-3 on the way to a tie-break. Although seven of the first eight points of that tie-break went against the serve to leave Alcaraz 5-4 to the good, the world number two bucked the trend when it mattered most to double his advantage.
The 16-year age gap between the two players was evident from then on, with the effect of another monumental Djokovic effort this fortnight starting to show as he twice called for treatment on his shoulder.
Alcaraz broke again in game four on the way to a 5-2 lead. His opponent's latest quest for that record-breaking 25th major title was quickly slipping away, and it finally passed him by when he double-faulted and volleyed wide.
Yet Djokovic, who frequently applauded Alcaraz's play throughout the contest, shared a smile and warm embrace with the Spaniard, who will play either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz matches tennis' Big Three
Alcaraz became the fifth player to defeat Djokovic on all three surfaces at ATP level, after Sinner, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.
The Spaniard also joins Federer and Nadal – as well as Lleyton Hewitt – as the only player since 2000 to reach the men's singles final at the US Open without dropping a set.
Aged 22 years and 111 days old, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player since 1978 to reach men's singles major finals on all three surfaces in a season.
The world number two is also the third-youngest player to reach seven major singles finals during the Open Era, older than only Nadal and Bjorn Borg.