Uzbekistan and Oman are tied on points; goal difference could decide the finalists vs Iran
With just one point, Kyrgyzstan must win to stay in contention for the third-place playoff vs India
Uzbekistan have won all 11 previous meetings with Kyrgyzstan, and they have scored heavily
Uzbekistan take on Kyrgyzstan in their final Group A fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent on Friday (September 5). Here's all you need to know about the Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan football match.
With both the final and third-place playoff spots still up for grabs, the stakes are high!
Uzbekistan, the co-hosts and beaten finalists from the inaugural edition, enter the match with four points from two games, level with Oman but trailing on goal difference. Kyrgyzstan, who lost to Oman in the third-place playoff in 2023, have one point and must win to have any chance of progressing.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final And Third-Place Qualification Scenario
The qualification scenario hinges on today's matches: Turkmenistan vs Oman in the early kick-off, Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan.
If Uzbekistan beat Kyrgyzstan and Oman drop points against Turkmenistan, the Uzbeks will qualify for the final. If both Uzbekistan and Oman win their respective matches, goal difference will decide who takes the top spot, the finalists.
Should Uzbekistan win and Oman also win narrowly, Uzbekistan must post a bigger margin to leapfrog them. If Uzbekistan draw or lose, they risk missing out on both the final and third-place playoff, depending on Turkmenistan's result.
Turkmenistan, with one point, can still reach the third-place playoff if they beat Oman and Uzbekistan fail to win. Oman, with four points, need at least a draw to secure a top-two finish. A win guarantees them a place in the final unless Uzbekistan win by a larger margin.
Both Uzbekistan and Oman have +1 goal difference; Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have -1 goal difference.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: What Happened In Group B? Who Will Be India's Opponents In 3rd-Place Playoff?
In Group B, India have already secured a place in the third-place playoff in their debut appearance. They finished second behind Iran, who topped the group with seven points.
Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers earned four points from three matches, including a crucial 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in their campaign opener. That head-to-head result proved decisive after India play out a goalless draw with Afghanistan and Tajikistan settled for a 2-2 draw with defending champions Iran in their respective final group matches.
With both India and Tajikistan level on points, India advanced due to their superior head-to-head record. They will face the second-placed team from Group A in the third-place playoff on September 8. That opponents will be confirmed after today's matches in Tashkent.
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head Record
It's one-way traffic. Uzbekistan have won all 11 previous meetings with Kyrgyzstan. And they have scored plenty of goals in this matchup. There were 6-0, 5-0, and 4-0 wins.
However, the tide showed signs of turning earlier this year at Tashkent's Milliy Stadioni. In a FIFA World Cup Asia Third Round Group A clash, Kyrgyzstan conceded just once in a narrow 0-1 defeat.
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?
The Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 5 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.
Where is the Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?
The Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent.
Where to watch the Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live?
The Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. It will also not be televised on any TV channels.