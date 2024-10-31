Football

Newcastle Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Arteta refused to be drawn on the comparison, however, insisting his focus was solely on repaying the faith of Arsenal's board and supporters with victory away to Newcastle

Newcastle Vs Arsenal football
Mikel Arteta is solely focused on winning with Arsenal
Mikel Arteta wants to keep Arsenal in the hunt for the Premier League title when they visit Newcastle United on Saturday, opting to ignore comparisons with Jose Mourinho.  (More Football News)

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher likened Arsenal's manager to Mourinho, suggesting the Gunners "don't play great football".

That verdict came after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool before Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win against Preston North End in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Arteta refused to be drawn on the comparison, however, insisting his focus was solely on repaying the faith of Arsenal's board and supporters with victory away to Newcastle.

"I don’t talk about myself. I leave him to give his opinion," Arteta started, referring to Carragher's punditry comments.

"Nobody is un-sackable. When this happens you have earned something and you have it in the bank somehow, but we are here to win football matches – never forget that."

Pressed on his five-year tenure at Arsenal, Arteta reiterated the same message, adding: "Very unusual. Unfortunately, it is very unusual.

"I will carry on with my job in the best possible way and football matches are the most important thing and you have to win many of them to keep your job."

Hosts Newcastle are winless in five league outings, slipping down to 12th in the table, and boss Eddie Howe warned no player is guaranteed selection before Wednesday's 2-0 against Chelsea in the same cup competition.

"No one is undroppable," he said, referring to Bruno Guimaraes.

"I think you make a valid point on Bruno’s minutes, his travelling, he’s done a lot, he’s always been there for us so we need to make sure we manage him well and manage the other players who have had a lot of minutes well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak averages a goal every 133 minutes in the Premier League for Newcastle – only Andrew Cole (one every 121 minutes) has a better average for the Magpies in the competition.

The Sweden striker has also scored 11 goals in his last 11 league appearances at St James’ Park, where he will hope to continue that run of form on Saturday.

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has created more chances than any other Premier League player this season (27), while he has either scored or assisted in 10 of his last 12 league games – including seven of eight matches this campaign.

His three goals and seven assists in 2024-25 also make him one of just four players to achieve double figures for goal involvements in the Premier League.

MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN

Arsenal may be winless in their last two league games but they will be the favourites against Howe's struggling side.

Newcastle have not tasted victory in their last five league outings, their longest winless streak since a six-match run across August and September 2022.

Arsenal may have been beaten in their last trip to Bournemouth, too, but they have not suffered back-to-back away defeats in the league since May 2022.

The second of those defeats did come at Newcastle, however, where the Magpies have won two of their last three home Premier League games against Arsenal.

That is as many wins as Newcastle managed across 19 previous home league fixtures with Arsenal, who lost this exact fixture 1-0 last season thanks to Anthony Gordon's controversial winner.

Fortunately for Arteta, Arsenal have not suffered defeat in consecutive away league games against Newcastle since their first three such visits in the Premier League between 1994 and 1996.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Newcastle United win – 27.1%
Draw – 25.1%
Arsenal win – 47.8%

  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know