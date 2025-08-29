FC Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Bayern kicked off their Bundesliga campaign in style with a 6-0 demolition of RB Leipzig, and Kompany is determined to keep the momentum going as his side travel to Augsburg on Saturday

Vincent Kompany leads a Bayern Munich training session during the week.
  • Vincent Kompany's Bayern take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga

  • Bayern are the defending champions

  • Bavarians thrashed RB Leipzig 6-0 on the opening day

Vincent Kompany has fired a warning to all teams facing Bayern Munich this season, telling them not to underestimate the German champions’ hunger to win.

Bayern kicked off their Bundesliga campaign in style with a 6-0 demolition of RB Leipzig, and Kompany is determined to keep the momentum going as his side travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick against Leipzig, while Michael Olise got a first-half brace.

New signing Luis Diaz also enjoyed a dream debut, contributing a goal and two assists on his first Bundesliga appearance following his move from Liverpool.

Kompany acknowledged that opponents will come at Bayern hard, but he feels his team’s drive should not be underestimated.

“I always assume that every team playing against Bayern feel like they're going for a title,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“We take our basics into each game, which is the hunger to win – also tomorrow.”

The Bayern boss added that his goal is to select a lineup capable of winning every match with energy.

“I pick the line-up and try to get energy into the team for every game. We're always in discussions internally,” he said.

“It's important that we work in calm. The guys who play tomorrow are capable of winning.”

Augsburg, meanwhile, also enjoyed a winning start to the season, cruising to a comfortable 3-1 win away to SC Freiburg.

Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis, and Marius Wolf all got on the scoresheet within the first half to put Sandro Wagner’s side in the driver’s seat, with Vincenzo Grifo’s 58th-minute penalty doing little to spark a comeback.

When asked if the match against Bavaria-based Augsburg counts as a derby, Kompany joked: “Yes, if we go there by bus, then it's a derby.

“That's my feeling. It's never been easy in Augsburg, and there are reasons for that. It'll be another interesting game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Augsburg – Finn Dahmen

Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen has prevented 10 goals in the Bundesliga in 2025 with his saves, according to Opta's expected goals on target conceded model (18 goals against 28 xGoT) – the best figures in the league.

He has also kept the most clean sheets in the league in 2025 (nine), while Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer has the second-most (eight).

Bayern Munich – Harry Kane

Kane scored his eighth Bundesliga hat-trick in his 64th game last time out, equalling the number of hat-tricks he scored in 320 Premier League matches.

He is the only player in Bundesliga history to have scored more goals (65) than the number of matches he has appeared in (64).

The England captain also scored his third perfect hat trick in the Bundesliga – only Gerd Muller (seven) and Klaus Fischer (five) have scored more in the competition's history.

MATCH PREDICTION: BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Bayern head to the WWK Arena as heavy favourites, having won 10 of their 14 Bundesliga away games against FC Augsburg (D1 3L).

This is the highest away win rate Bayern have over any club in the Bundesliga that they have faced at least 10 times (71%).

The German champions are also on a nine-match unbeaten streak away from home, dating back to December 2024 (W6 D3) – their longest unbeaten streak since the 2019/20 season under Hansi Flick (10).

Augsburg, meanwhile, have picked up just one point in their last four Bundesliga home games (D1 L3) and could now lose three consecutive Bundesliga home games for the first time in three years.

But the hosts have reason to be optimistic, having begun their league campaign with a win for the first time in five years. The only time they started with two victories, coincidentally, they opened with a 3-1 win over Freiburg in 2020-21.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Augsburg – 12.1%

Draw – 16.4%

Bayern Munich – 71.5%

