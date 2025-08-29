Football

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: PSG Face Barca, Bayern; KDB Earns Man City Return

Paris Saint-Germain was handed a tough start to the defense of its Champions League title when the draw was made Thursday with no opponent from any of the lower-ranked nations. PSG was drawn against Bayern Munich and Barcelona from the pot of top-ranked teams, while Tottenham came from the pot of third-seeded teams in a repeat of their tight Super Cup game two weeks ago. And the French champion was paired with arguably the two toughest opponents from the lowest-ranked teams: Newcastle and Athletic Bilbao. Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon complete the title holder’s slate of eight games in the 36-team league phase. Real Madrid also got a challenging draw, including a long-haul trip to play Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan — 6,420 kilometers (4,000 miles) from the Spanish capital, which is the furthest east the Champions League has ever gone.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

The final results are seen on a screen after the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

2/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_2
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

From left: former Brazilian player Kaka, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hosts Reshmin Chowdhury and Pedro Pinto smile after the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

3/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Barcelona
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Barcelona during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

4/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Manchester City during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

5/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Real Madrid during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

6/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_ Kaka, Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former Brazilian player Kaka displays Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

7/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Juventus during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

8/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Arsenal
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Arsenal during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

9/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Chelsea F.C.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays Chelsea F.C. during the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

10/10
Monaco Soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw result_Giorgio Marchetti
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

From left: Former soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti and former Brazilian player Kaka attend the Champions League soccer league phase draw in Monaco.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  2. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  2. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  3. Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius

  4. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  5. Neeraj Chopra Runner-up Again As Julian Weber Wins Maiden Diamond League Final

  6. Ex-Oracle Techie Turned Panipuri Seller Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide Over Dowry

  7. Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

  8. Four Militants Arrested, 13 Firearms Seized In Manipur Security Operations