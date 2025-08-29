Football

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: PSG Face Barca, Bayern; KDB Earns Man City Return

Paris Saint-Germain was handed a tough start to the defense of its Champions League title when the draw was made Thursday with no opponent from any of the lower-ranked nations. PSG was drawn against Bayern Munich and Barcelona from the pot of top-ranked teams, while Tottenham came from the pot of third-seeded teams in a repeat of their tight Super Cup game two weeks ago. And the French champion was paired with arguably the two toughest opponents from the lowest-ranked teams: Newcastle and Athletic Bilbao. Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon complete the title holder’s slate of eight games in the 36-team league phase. Real Madrid also got a challenging draw, including a long-haul trip to play Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan — 6,420 kilometers (4,000 miles) from the Spanish capital, which is the furthest east the Champions League has ever gone.