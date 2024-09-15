Football

Wolves 1-2 Newcastle, EPL: Schar, Barnes Stunners Seal Comeback Win For Magpies

With 10 points after four games, Newcastle have made their best start to a Premier League campaign since the 1995-96 season

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes scored the winning goal in Newcastle's 2-1 win over Wolves
Two goals in five second-half minutes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes saw Newcastle come from behind to stun Wolves with a 2-1 win at Molineux on Sunday. (More Football News

Mario Lemina had given the hosts the lead after rounding off a free-flowing counterattack late in the first half, sweeping home following a clever dummy from Joao Gomes.

Newcastle had earlier struck the post through Anthony Gordon, but Eddie Howe's men struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances before a series of half-time changes prompted an improvement.

Schar’s deflected strike levelled the scores with 15 minutes to play, then substitute Barnes went one better by curling a stunning effort beyond Sam Johnstone to secure the triumph.

The result keeps Wolves in the bottom three with just a single point, while Newcastle move up to third with 10, ahead of their meeting with Fulham next week. 

Data Debrief: Magpies continue to soar

With 10 points after four games, Newcastle have made their best start to a Premier League campaign since the 1995-96 season, when they won each of their opening four matches under Kevin Keegan.

But the afternoon belonged to Schar and Barnes, with the Magpies scoring two goals from outside the box in the same Premier League game for the first time since April 2018 vs Leicester City (Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey).

Barnes has now been directly involved in 11 goals in his 25 Premier League appearances for Newcastle (seven goals and four assists), averaging a goal or assist every 87 minutes of league action for the Magpies.

Schar's strike from distance saw him net his fourth goal from outside the box since his Newcastle debut in 2018, more than any centre back in the competition.

