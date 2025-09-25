NUFC are current holders of the EFL Cup
Joelinton and William Osula scored a brace each
Magpies will face Tottenham in the next round
Joelinton and William Osula both scored twice to help EFL Cup holders Newcastle United secure their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Bradford City.
Moments after Aaron Ramsdale tipped Bobby Pointer's curler wide of the post, Joelinton gave Newcastle a 17th-minute lead. Anthony Gordon's shot was blocked in the middle of the box, but the Brazilian quickly adjusted his feet to drill a low shot into the bottom-right corner.
And Osula got their second less than two minutes later, racing between Bradford's centre-backs to reach Bruno Guimaraes' throughball and pick out the opposite corner to Joelinton.
Sam Walker was called into action to deny Osula and Gordon in the first half as he kept Bradford in the game, while Guimaraes struck the corner of the frame of the goal with a clever flick shortly after the break.
Anthony Elanga and Gordon continued to push, but it was Joelinton who eventually found a third breakthrough, quickly getting Guimaraes' low cross out of his feet to slot past Walker.
Boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook enjoyed a fairytale moment when Lewis Miley's attempted clearance was poor, and Tommy Leigh blocked it, setting up Cook to swerve his effort into the top of the net 79 minutes in.
But Newcastle would have the final say eight minutes later, as Harvey Barnes' low cross picked out Osula in the middle of the box, leaving him with a simple finish in front of goal.
Data Debrief: Newcastle find their scoring touch
Having already played out three goalless draws in the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe's main focus was on getting his side firing.
And they did just that. Newcastle finished the game with 4.38 expected goals (xG) to Bradford's 0.35, with the Magpies having 27 shots, 11 of which were on target.
Joelinton, meanwhile, scored two goals in a single game for the first time since September 2020 against Morecambe.
Their progression means that the EFL Cup holders have progressed from the third round in each of the last 12 seasons.