Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City, EFL Cup: Joelinton, Osula Brace Send Magpies Through To Next Round

Anthony Elanga and Gordon continued to push, but it was Joelinton who eventually found a third breakthrough, quickly getting Guimaraes' low cross out of his feet to slot past Walker

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26
Newcastle United's goalscorers William Osula and Joelinton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NUFC are current holders of the EFL Cup

  • Joelinton and William Osula scored a brace each

  • Magpies will face Tottenham in the next round

Joelinton and William Osula both scored twice to help EFL Cup holders Newcastle United secure their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Bradford City.

Moments after Aaron Ramsdale tipped Bobby Pointer's curler wide of the post, Joelinton gave Newcastle a 17th-minute lead. Anthony Gordon's shot was blocked in the middle of the box, but the Brazilian quickly adjusted his feet to drill a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

And Osula got their second less than two minutes later, racing between Bradford's centre-backs to reach Bruno Guimaraes' throughball and pick out the opposite corner to Joelinton.

Sam Walker was called into action to deny Osula and Gordon in the first half as he kept Bradford in the game, while Guimaraes struck the corner of the frame of the goal with a clever flick shortly after the break.

Anthony Elanga and Gordon continued to push, but it was Joelinton who eventually found a third breakthrough, quickly getting Guimaraes' low cross out of his feet to slot past Walker.

Boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook enjoyed a fairytale moment when Lewis Miley's attempted clearance was poor, and Tommy Leigh blocked it, setting up Cook to swerve his effort into the top of the net 79 minutes in.

Related Content
Related Content

But Newcastle would have the final say eight minutes later, as Harvey Barnes' low cross picked out Osula in the middle of the box, leaving him with a simple finish in front of goal.

Data Debrief: Newcastle find their scoring touch

Having already played out three goalless draws in the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe's main focus was on getting his side firing.

And they did just that. Newcastle finished the game with 4.38 expected goals (xG) to Bradford's 0.35, with the Magpies having 27 shots, 11 of which were on target.

Joelinton, meanwhile, scored two goals in a single game for the first time since September 2020 against Morecambe.

Their progression means that the EFL Cup holders have progressed from the third round in each of the last 12 seasons.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Lose Four Wickets Before Halfway Mark | PAK 51/5 (11)

  2. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

  3. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  4. R Ashwin Signs With Sydney Thunder, Becomes First Capped Indian Man To Play In Big Bash League

  5. Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  2. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  4. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand