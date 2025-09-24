Newcastle Vs Bradford City Preview, EFL Cup: Howe Eyes Attacking Spark As Magpies Take On Bantams

Newcastle United aim to find attacking rhythm as they host Bradford City in the EFL Cup 2025-26 third round

Newcastle United Vs Bradford City Preview, EFL Cup 2025-26 Third round
Eddie Howe believes his new attackers will find good form soon
Summary
  • Eddie Howe says Newcastle United are "missing that X-factor" after three goals in five league games

  • Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, and Anthony Elanga yet to make major impact after Alexander Isak’s exit

  • Newcastle United aim to extend EFL Cup run; Bradford City seek first Premier League scalp since 2012-13

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle are “missing that X-factor” in attack as they have struggled for goals this season.

The Magpies have scored just three times in five Premier League games so far, with only Aston Villa (one) scoring fewer in the competition.

Newcastle’s frontline saw plenty of changes during the transfer window, with last season’s top scorer, Alexander Isak, leaving for Liverpool in a British record deal, while Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga joined.

Woltemade scored on his debut against Wolves but has not found the net since, while Wissa suffered a knee injury during the international break after securing his move from Brentford.

Howe will be hoping his forwards can gain some confidence when they host Bradford City in the EFL Cup, a competition Newcastle won last season, but he thinks it is unfair to compare the new additions to Isak.

“[I don’t] think any comparison to Alex is favourable to any player,” said Howe.

“I'm excited by the team we can be. We have certainly got things to learn about each other and formulas to try and generate that we know will work.

“The biggest thing is the foundation is solid. The team's playing at strength, but we're just missing that X-factor that I think will come.

“With the players that we have, some are guaranteed goals and have done that historically.

“We have had the biggest change to the squad in my time here.

“In an ideal world, you have a full six-week pre-season, you iron out any issues you have and you're forming your partnerships and team relationships. Then, as you start the season, they're formed.

“We're in that position now where we are going to have to do that as we play. I've got no issue doing that. I've done it before.”

This will be the first meeting between Newcastle and Bradford in any competition since March 2001, a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

The Magpies will be looking to make a strong start to their title defence, with the holders of the EFL Cup having progressed from the third round in each of the last 11 seasons, with the last to fail to do so being Swansea in 2013-14 (0-3 defeat to Birmingham).

This will be Bradford’s first EFL Cup tie against a Premier League opponent since the 2012-13 final, when they lost 5-0 to Swansea. En route to that season’s final, the Bantams, then of League Two, eliminated three top-flight clubs (Wigan Athletic, Arsenal, Aston Villa).

