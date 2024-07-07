Football

Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024: 'One Step Closer' - Virgil Unwavering as NED Clinch Semis Berth

This dramatic comeback sets up a Euro semi-final clash with England on Wednesday. It's the first time the Dutch have reached this stage since Euro 2004, marking a long-awaited return to the latter stages of the competition

Virgil van Dijk celebrates Saturday's victory over Turkiye
Virgil van Dijk never had any doubts over the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarter-finals, in which they moved "one step closer" with a comeback victory over Turkiye. (More Football News)

The Oranje fell behind to Samet Akaydin's 35th-minute opener as Turkiye scored their fourth Euro 2024 goal form a defender, the most by any nation in a single edition of the European Championship.

Yet Stefan de Vrij levelled with a thumping 70th-minute header, his first international goal since March 2015 against Spain, before Mert Muldur bundled into his own net just six minutes later.

That secured a Euros semi-final clash with England on Wednesday as the Netherlands reached the last four at this competition for the first time since 2004.

Dutch captain Van Dijk, however, expected his side to manage so.

"You know they're going to take a lot of risks, but now we're in the semi-finals," Van Dijk told reporters.

"This is very important and very beautiful, with such a crowd. We knew there would be a lot of Turks in the stadium, but I'm proud of these guys.

"In the end we got sloppy, but actually we didn't give anything away. In the second half, we had to stay calm and take advantage of our chances.

"Of course, we thought it would be fine, it would be very bad if we didn't think so! We are one step closer. We can get to work."

This was the only Euros quarter-final clash to not go to extra time, though that looked likely when De Vrij levelled from Memphis Depay's angled cross.

"It was a great ball from Memphis and I was free, and I was convinced I had to put it in," De Vrij added in his post-match interview.

"Initially we were sloppy, with too much loss of ball possession. They pushed us back and then we went behind to the header from a corner, but we kept believing.

"You've seen in other games that goals can come late. And so it came for us too."

