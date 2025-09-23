Liverpool Vs Southampton, EFL Cup 2025: Arne Slot Reveals Rotation Strategy, Key Players To Be Rested

Anfield ready for a reshuffled Liverpool side as Southampton visit EPL champions in the EFL Cup third round
Liverpool's Anfield dominance over Southampton includes 8 straight wins, with an aggregate score of 25-2
Southampton's cup form rides on 4 consecutive third-round wins against Premier League sides
Arne Slot has confirmed that he will make some key changes to his Liverpool side that will face Southampton in the EFL Cup, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk both set to be rested.
The Reds welcome the Saints to Anfield on Tuesday as they look to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the seventh consecutive season, last failing to do so in 2018 when they lost to Chelsea.
Liverpool also knocked out Southampton at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, but the Saints lost to the same club in back-to-back editions.
Southampton are aiming to reach the fourth round for the fourth time in the last five seasons, while the Saints have progressed from each of their last four third-round ties against Premier League opposition, beating Everton on penalties at the same stage last season.
However, Liverpool enjoy facing Southampton at Anfield, winning each of their last eight home games in this fixture by an aggregate score of 25-2.
After their win in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, Slot stated that he will be rotating his side to make sure players are not overplayed.
“The ones that played three times 90 [minutes] are Virgil [Van Dijk], Ibou [Ibrahima Konate], Mo [Salah], Ryan [Gravenberch] and Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] – the ones that are used to this intensity and this level. And again, they showed up really good,” said Slot, referring to those players featuring in each of Liverpool's games against Burnley, Atletico Madrid and Everton.
“I can tell you now you won’t be seeing them on Tuesday. If that’s any help for Southampton, then they already know.
“This is why the teams that are playing in Europe need a [big] squad like this because you need to play so many games.
“But the good thing is that I have the options to rotate throughout the week.”
