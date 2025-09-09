Alexander Isak Glad To Be Playing Again After Summer Transfer Saga

Alexander Isak expressed his joy and relief at being able to focus solely on playing football again after a hectic summer transfer window.
The striker made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Sweden’s 2-0 defeat to Kosovo in World Cup qualifying.
Isak was not included in Newcastle’s squad for their opening three matches of the 2025-26 season after asking for a move away from the Magpies, which he secured on deadline day.
The 25-year-old is now set to challenge Hugo Ekitike for a spot in Liverpool’s starting lineup, and could make his Reds debut against Burnley this weekend.
Isak failed to make an impact in his 19-minute cameo against Kosovo, but was glad to be back on the pitch again.
“Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day,” Isak told Swedish media.
“I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player.
“It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again.
“It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well.”