Netherlands 2-1 Norway, International Friendly: Van Dijk, Reijnders Seal Oranje Comeback Win
The Netherlands continued their good form under Ronald Koeman, coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in an international friendly match at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. Norway struck first in the 24th minute, when Andreas Schjelderup found the back of the net after a swift counter-attacking move from the visitors. The Landslaget continued to press the Dutch backline, but the Oranje struck back in the 35th minute through captain Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool defender powered home a header from a corner to level the scores. Tijjani Reijnders struck six minutes into the second half to put the Dutch ahead, and the hosts held firm against a late Norwegian push by Erling Haaland to seal the win. This result stretches the Netherlands' unbeaten run to 13 straight games.
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