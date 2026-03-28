Netherlands 2-1 Norway, International Friendly: Van Dijk, Reijnders Seal Oranje Comeback Win

The Netherlands continued their good form under Ronald Koeman, coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in an international friendly match at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. Norway struck first in the 24th minute, when Andreas Schjelderup found the back of the net after a swift counter-attacking move from the visitors. The Landslaget continued to press the Dutch backline, but the Oranje struck back in the 35th minute through captain Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool defender powered home a header from a corner to level the scores. Tijjani Reijnders struck six minutes into the second half to put the Dutch ahead, and the hosts held firm against a late Norwegian push by Erling Haaland to seal the win. This result stretches the Netherlands' unbeaten run to 13 straight games.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: Netherlands vs Norway
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, centre right, and Natan Ake celebrate after the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Norway vs Netherlands
Norway's Julian Ryerson, right, and Netherlands' Wout Weghorst challenge for the ball the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands,. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Netherlands vs Norway
Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders, centre right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Norway vs Netherlands
Norway's Brian Brobbey, right, and Netherlands' Brian Brobbey challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Netherlands vs Norway
Netherlands' Teun Koopmeiners, centre, challenges for the ball with Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen, left, and Kristoffer Ajer, top, during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Norway vs Netherlands
Netherlands' Quinten Timber, centre, and Brian Brobbey, left, challenge for the ball with Norway's Felix Horn Myhre, second from left, during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Netherlands vs Norway Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey, right, and Norway's Torbjorn Heggem challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Norway vs Netherlands Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Friendly Soccer Match: Netherlands vs Norway
Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen, top, and Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, centre, challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Friendly Soccer Match: Norway Netherlands Soccer
Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in action during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Netherlands Norway Soccer Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, left, and Norway's Alexander Sorloth challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Norway Netherlands Soccer
Norway's Andreas Schjelderup, centre, celebrates with Patrick Berg, right, and Oscar Bobb after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Norway in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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