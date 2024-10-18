Nepal Vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs BHU On TV And Online

Nepal women's team will lock horns against Bhutan in this Group B encounter on Friday, October 18 at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and hosts Nepal. (More Football News)
Teams in each group will face each other in a single-leg round-robin format with the top-two progressing to the semi-finals. The final will be played on October 30.
The SAFF Women’s Championship is in its seventh edition, with India being the champions on five occasions. They lifted in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Bangladesh were the latest winners in 2022.
The highest-ranked team is India (68), with Nepal next (99), Bangladesh (139), Sri Lanka (157), Pakistan (158) and Maldives (161).
When is Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture?
The Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture will be played on Friday, October 18 at the Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu and will kick-off at 5:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture?
Unfortunately, the tournament won't be available for telecast in India. The live streaming of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 will be available on FanCode app and website.