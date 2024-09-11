Football

Nations League: Kane Not Setting Limits On England Achievements After Milestone Appearance

Harry Kane insisted the sky is the limit for what he can achieve with England after marking his 100th Three Lions appearance with two goals against Finland

Harry-Kane-England
Harry Kane has his eyes set on more achievements with England after claiming his 100th cap
Harry Kane insisted the sky is the limit for what he can achieve with England after marking his 100th Three Lions appearance with two goals against Finland. (More Football News)

Kane, who became the 10th England centurion on Tuesday, marked the milestone with a second-half brace after seeing a header ruled out for offside before the break. 

The Bayern Munich striker has been directly involved in 85 goals (68 goals and 17 assists) since his England debut in March 2015. 

He also netted his 26th and 27th goals at Wembley, the most that any Three Lions player has managed at the iconic venue.

Kane also became the third England player to score on his 100th appearance, after Wayne Rooney (2014) and Bobby Charlton (1970). 

Having taken inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's 900th career goal ahead of kick-off, Kane has no signs of stopping yet as he eyes 100 goals for his country.

"I try never to set limits on what I can achieve," said Kane. "I know playing in this team, I am going to get chances and, if I get chances, I feel like I can score many goals.

"I am going to keep going as long as I can and who knows what we can achieve? Some of the top players in the world have scored more than I have, so there are targets there to try and achieve."

Kane's double also led England to consecutive victories in the Nations League for the first time since 2018, while helping them maintain their unbeaten record against Finland. 

The Three Lions return to Nations League action next month when they welcome Greece to Wembley on October 10, before travelling to Finland three days later. 

