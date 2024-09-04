England have confirmed that Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has withdrawn from their squad for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League fixtures. (More Football News)
Palmer, along with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, were named in interim head coach Lee Carsley's first Three Lions squad but have since returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.
Manchester City's Phil Foden will also play no part in their matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland after not reporting with illness.
It serves as a significant blow for Carsley in his audition for the England role on a full-time basis, with Palmer a player the 50-year-old knows well from his time in charge of the Under-21's.
Palmer was part of Carsley's European Under-21 Championship winning side last year, netting once in their semi-final victory over Israel.
Of those included in the recent Nations League squad, only Anthony Gordon (14), Morgan Gibbs-White (15), Angel Gomes (16) and Noni Madueke (19) have made more appearances under Carsley than Palmer (13).
Palmer has continued on from his sensational return last season into this, notching one goal and four assists in three Premier League games so far this season.
He has also created 11 chances this season, a total only bettered by Dwight McNeil (13) and Andreas Pereira (14) in the top flight so far.