Aurelien Tchouameni has withdrawn from France's squad ahead of their Nations League fixtures due to a foot injury. (More Football News)
The 24-year-old left camp on Monday and has returned to Real Madrid, where he will undergo further assessment, though the injury is not thought to be serious.
Tchouameni had started all four of Madrid's opening LaLiga fixtures, having also played five times for France at Euro 2024 as they reached the semi-finals, but he will now miss Les Bleus' opening fixtures against Italy and Belgium.
The midfielder is the second Madrid player to pull out of Didier Deschamps' squad on Monday, with left-back Ferland Mendy also withdrawing due to a shin injury.
Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Digne have been called up as their respective replacements.
It also follows the news that Dani Ceballos is set for a spell on the sidelines, with an ankle-ligament injury expected to keep him out for six weeks.