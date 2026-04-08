Nashville SC Vs Club America, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: Coyotes Share First Leg Spoils With Visiting Eagles

Hosts Nashville SC and Nashville SC played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Geodis Park on Tuesday. In a game of limited chances, Alex Zendejas of the LIGA MX side and Hany Mukhtar of the MLS outfit tested opposing goalkeepers without success. The return leg at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is scheduled for April 14, with the winners taking on either Tigres UANL (Mexico) or Seattle Sounders FC (USA) in the semi-final.

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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Alex Muyl
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) kicks the ball past Club America midfielder Rodrigo Dourado, left, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Sebastian Caceres
Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, left, and Nashville SC forward Cristian Espinoza, right, battle for the ball during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC forward Cristian Espinoza (7) moves the ball past Club America forward Alex Zendejas (10) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Andy Najar
Nashville SC defender Andy Najar, right, moves the ball past Club America defender Miguel Vazquez, left, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Israel Reyes
Club America defender Israel Reyes, right, kicks the ball past Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, left, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC forward Cristian Espinoza (7) chases the ball past Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, right, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Matthew Corcoran
Nashville SC midfielder Matthew Corcoran (16) moves the ball up the field past Club America defender Aaron Mejía (18) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Isaias Violante
Club America forward Isaias Violante (12) kicks the ball past Nashville SC defender Reed Baker-Whiting (27) during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Patrick Yazbek
Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek (8) kicks the ball past Club America midfielder Raphael Veiga (23) during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Nashville SC Vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final-Miguel Vazquez
Club America defender Miguel Vazquez, right, kicks the ball past Nashville SC midfielder Matthew Corcoran, left, during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg quarterfinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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