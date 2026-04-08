Nashville SC Vs Club America, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: Coyotes Share First Leg Spoils With Visiting Eagles
Hosts Nashville SC and Nashville SC played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Geodis Park on Tuesday. In a game of limited chances, Alex Zendejas of the LIGA MX side and Hany Mukhtar of the MLS outfit tested opposing goalkeepers without success. The return leg at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is scheduled for April 14, with the winners taking on either Tigres UANL (Mexico) or Seattle Sounders FC (USA) in the semi-final.
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