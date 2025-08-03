Nashville SC 2-2 Aston Villa: Konsa Deems US Tour As Right Prep For Premier League Campaign

Unai Emery's side open their Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle United on August 16, and Ezri Konsa believes Aston Villa's pre-season preparation has them ready for 2025-26

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aston Villas Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen
info_icon

Ezri Konsa believes that Aston Villa are in a good place heading into the 2025-26 Premier League season following the conclusion of their pre-season tour in the United States. 

Villa have taken part in three games in the States, drawing with Eintracht Frankfurt before beating St. Louis City SC 2-1 in Missouri ahead of facing Nashville SC on Saturday. 

Boubacar Kamara in action for Aston Villa. - File
Aston Villa: Boubacar Kamara Signs New Five-Year Contract

BY Stats Perform

Unai Emery's team played out a 2-2 draw with the Eastern Conference high-flyers, with Ollie Watkins' fine header from Lucas Digne's cross giving them an 18th-minute lead. 

It marked Watkins' third goal of the tour, with Donyell Malen doubling the Villans' lead shortly after the hour. The Dutchman has also registered three assists for Villa in the USA. 

But they were pegged back by the MLS outfit thanks to strikes from Matthew Corcoran and the in-form Sam Surridge to see the spoils shared at GEODIS Park. 

A game against Roma is up next for Villa on Wednesday before their final pre-season outings against Marseille and Villarreal next Saturday and Sunday, respectively. 

Emery's side open their Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle United on August 16, and Konsa believes Villa's pre-season preparation has them ready for 2025-26. 

"It's been really good," Konsa said. "Trips like this bring the boys together. We've all had an enjoyable time spending time with each other.

"It's going to be tough. We're playing against top opposition, so we have to go into these games and treat it like it's a Premier League game.

"These games are for us to try new things – whatever the boss wants us to do. It's all going to lead into the game against Newcastle."

Emery echoed the comments of Konsa following the result, but insisted he was not using Villa's pre-season games to set their starting line-up into stone. 

The Spaniard rotated a total of 23 players in the contest, mixing a blend of youth and experience. 

"We're finishing our pre-season in the United States with the match we played," said Emery. 

"With the same objective, play all the players available and mixing young players with players getting fit.

"Of course, it's not my objective now to play or set the starting XI players.

"I want to try to get everyone in the same structure and in the same combination or different combinations we can have."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball