Nashville SC 2-2 Aston Villa: Konsa Deems US Tour As Right Prep For Premier League Campaign

Ezri Konsa believes that Aston Villa are in a good place heading into the 2025-26 Premier League season following the conclusion of their pre-season tour in the United States.
Villa have taken part in three games in the States, drawing with Eintracht Frankfurt before beating St. Louis City SC 2-1 in Missouri ahead of facing Nashville SC on Saturday.
Unai Emery's team played out a 2-2 draw with the Eastern Conference high-flyers, with Ollie Watkins' fine header from Lucas Digne's cross giving them an 18th-minute lead.
It marked Watkins' third goal of the tour, with Donyell Malen doubling the Villans' lead shortly after the hour. The Dutchman has also registered three assists for Villa in the USA.
But they were pegged back by the MLS outfit thanks to strikes from Matthew Corcoran and the in-form Sam Surridge to see the spoils shared at GEODIS Park.
A game against Roma is up next for Villa on Wednesday before their final pre-season outings against Marseille and Villarreal next Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Emery's side open their Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle United on August 16, and Konsa believes Villa's pre-season preparation has them ready for 2025-26.
"It's been really good," Konsa said. "Trips like this bring the boys together. We've all had an enjoyable time spending time with each other.
"It's going to be tough. We're playing against top opposition, so we have to go into these games and treat it like it's a Premier League game.
"These games are for us to try new things – whatever the boss wants us to do. It's all going to lead into the game against Newcastle."
Emery echoed the comments of Konsa following the result, but insisted he was not using Villa's pre-season games to set their starting line-up into stone.
The Spaniard rotated a total of 23 players in the contest, mixing a blend of youth and experience.
"We're finishing our pre-season in the United States with the match we played," said Emery.
"With the same objective, play all the players available and mixing young players with players getting fit.
"Of course, it's not my objective now to play or set the starting XI players.
"I want to try to get everyone in the same structure and in the same combination or different combinations we can have."