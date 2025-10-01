Monaco Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Manchester City and Monaco clash at Stade Louis II in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2
City and Monaco locked 1-1 in head-to-head record
Bernardo Silva to captain Man City tonight
Manchester City make a trip to France for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage match 2 fixture against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Monaco vs Man City football match live tonight.
Pep Guardiola's City opened their UCL campaign with a 2-0 win over Napoli, with Erling Haaland recording a personal goal-scoring record, 50th in Europe's top club tournament.
The former champions from England are fresh off a 5-1 win against Burnley in the EPL, with Haaland again on the scoresheet. But they are languishing at 7th, with 10 points from seven matches.
Monaco, meanwhile, suffered a 1-4 defeat to Club Brugge in their opener, with Ansu Fati scoring the consolation goal. They are fourth in the French Ligue 1 with 12 points from six matches. In their most recent outing, Adi Hutter's Monegasques were handed a 1-3 defeat by Lorient after losing German defender Thilo Kehrer to a send-off in the 38th minute.
Monaco Vs Man City Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the third meeting between the two clubs, but they have scored a combined 12 goals in those two meetings, six each to be precise. That tie happened during the UEFA Champions League 2016-17.
Man City won the first leg 5-3 at home, but Monaco, then with both Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe, hit back with a 3-1 win in the return fixture to progress on away goals.
Notably, Bernardo Silva, who started in both those matches for Monaco, will captain Man City tonight.
Monaco Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Stade Louis II on Thursday, October 2 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.