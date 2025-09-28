Football

Manchester City 5-1 Burnley, English Premier League: Erling Haaland Stars In Cityzens' Big Win

Erling Haaland scored in the 90th minute and again even in injury time to wrap up Manchester City's 5-1 win over Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday (September 27, 2025). Haaland is already well clear in the league's scoring chart, with his double moving him onto eight goals — four more than anyone else. Before Haaland's brace, City's goals came from unusual sources. There was an own-goal in each half by Burnley centre back Maxime Esteve, either side of a rare strike by right back Matheus Nunes. City have won three of their six games and moved five points behind Liverpool. Burnley's goal came from Jaidon Anthony, who has four already this campaign.