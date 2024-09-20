Football

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Seals Memorable Champions League Win For Hosts

Monaco were on the longest winless streak by a French side in European Cup/Champions League history (14 games) coming into this match, but have snapped that streak in superb style

Monaco vs Barcelona
Monaco's match winner, George Ilenikhena
Monaco made a memorable return to the Champions League, beating 10-man Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday. (More Football News)

Barcelona made a dreadful start at the Stade Louis II Stadium, with Eric Garcia shown a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a foul on Takumi Minamino, who was in on goal after a misplaced pass from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts took advantage six minutes later when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, giving Ter Stegen no chance.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. - AP/Dave Thompson
UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; PSG Beat Girona With Late Strike

BY Associated Press

However, Barcelona went into half-time on level terms after Lamine Yamal cut inside to drill a low shot into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Monaco kept pushing in the second half though, and got their reward in the 71st minute. Substitute George Ilenikhena fired past Ter Stegen to secure victory in their first Champions League appearance in five years.

Data Debrief: The kids are all right

Monaco were on the longest winless streak by a French side in European Cup/Champions League history (14 games) coming into this match, but have snapped that streak in superb style here.

Ilenikhena came off the bench and, in the process, snatched a little slice of history, becoming the youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer for Monaco (18 years and 34 days), breaking the previous record set by Kylian Mbappe in 2017 (18y and 63d).

Meanwhile, Yamal has become the second-youngest goalscorer in Champions League history at 17y and 68d, second only to Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati (17y 40d). It is also the first time that Yamal has scored in two consecutive games for Barcelona.

