Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over a million people have been evacuated and moved to safe areas as a result of the floods in the Chenab. It added that almost 80 villages were flooded in the Ravi. To date, almost 11,000 individuals have been evacuated and sent to secure areas. To date, the flooding Sutlej River has flooded 361 communities. To date, around 127,000 individuals have been evacuated and sent to secure areas.