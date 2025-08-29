US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

US Open 2025 Grand Slam Live Streaming: Sabalenka seeks redemption, Raducanu eyes resurgence, and Pegula vs Azarenka promises a generational clash. Day 6 at Flushing Meadows will deliver compelling narratives. Check fixtures, head-to-head records, and match timings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Womens Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play
US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Aryna Sabalenka serves to Erika Andreeva at French Open 2024. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias
info_icon

  • US Open 2025 women’s singles third round starts Friday (August 29) with players vying for Round of 16 spots

  • Aryna Sabalenka faces Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula meets Victoria Azarenka, and Elena Rybakina takes on Emma Raducanu

  • Sabalenka trails Fernandez 0-1, Pegula leads Azarenka 3-2, Rybakina and Raducanu meet for the first time

The third round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event starts on Friday (August 29, 2025) with marquee matchups and rising stars vying for a spot in the Round of 16. Watch all the US Open Grand Slam matches live.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to face Leylah Fernandez in a rematch of their 2021 semi-final thriller, while former champions and seeded players like Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina headline the evening slate. Indian viewers can catch the action live from 8:30 PM IST onwards, with matches continuing into the early hours of August 30.

US Open 2025, Women's Singles Confirmed Fixtures August 29–30, 2025 (India Standard Time)

Player Match-Up (Seeds) Date (IST) Time (IST) Court
Elena Rybakina [9] vs Emma Raducanu Aug 29, 2025 8:30 PM Louis Armstrong Stadium
Elise Mertens [19] vs Cristina Bucsa Aug 29, 2025 10:10 PM Stadium 17
Marketa Vondrousova vs Jasmine Paolini [7] Aug 29, 2025 10:30 PM Grandstand
Jessica Pegula [4] vs Victoria Azarenka Aug 29, 2025 10:40 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium
Priscilla Hon vs Ann Li Aug 29, 2025 11:20 PM Stadium 17
Emma Navarro [10] vs Barbora Krejcikova Aug 30, 2025 2:10 AM Grandstand
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Leylah Fernandez [31] Aug 30, 2025 4:30 AM Louis Armstrong Stadium
Taylor Townsend vs Mirra Andreeva [5] Aug 30, 2025 11:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium

Key Match-Ups And Head-To-Head Records

Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez

Sabalenka trails 0-1 in their head-to-head, having lost to Fernandez in the 2021 US Open semi-final. The Belarusian enters as defending champion and World No. 1, boasting a 28–5 hard court record in 2025.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Pegula leads their rivalry 3-2, with Azarenka’s last win coming in 2022. This clash pits the American player’s consistency against Azarenka’s Grand Slam pedigree.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu

This is the first career meeting between the two players. Raducanu, the 2021 champion, is showing signs of resurgence, while Rybakina’s power game makes her a formidable opponent.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: ZIM Post 298 in First Innings

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  2. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 29 And 30 - Check Who Plays Whom

  3. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  3. Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest

  4. Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

  5. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit