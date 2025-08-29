US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

US Open 2025 women’s singles third round starts Friday (August 29) with players vying for Round of 16 spots
Aryna Sabalenka faces Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula meets Victoria Azarenka, and Elena Rybakina takes on Emma Raducanu
Sabalenka trails Fernandez 0-1, Pegula leads Azarenka 3-2, Rybakina and Raducanu meet for the first time
The third round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event starts on Friday (August 29, 2025) with marquee matchups and rising stars vying for a spot in the Round of 16. Watch all the US Open Grand Slam matches live.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to face Leylah Fernandez in a rematch of their 2021 semi-final thriller, while former champions and seeded players like Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina headline the evening slate. Indian viewers can catch the action live from 8:30 PM IST onwards, with matches continuing into the early hours of August 30.
US Open 2025, Women's Singles Confirmed Fixtures August 29–30, 2025 (India Standard Time)
|Player Match-Up (Seeds)
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Elena Rybakina [9] vs Emma Raducanu
|Aug 29, 2025
|8:30 PM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Elise Mertens [19] vs Cristina Bucsa
|Aug 29, 2025
|10:10 PM
|Stadium 17
|Marketa Vondrousova vs Jasmine Paolini [7]
|Aug 29, 2025
|10:30 PM
|Grandstand
|Jessica Pegula [4] vs Victoria Azarenka
|Aug 29, 2025
|10:40 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Priscilla Hon vs Ann Li
|Aug 29, 2025
|11:20 PM
|Stadium 17
|Emma Navarro [10] vs Barbora Krejcikova
|Aug 30, 2025
|2:10 AM
|Grandstand
|Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Leylah Fernandez [31]
|Aug 30, 2025
|4:30 AM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Taylor Townsend vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
|Aug 30, 2025
|11:00 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
Key Match-Ups And Head-To-Head Records
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez
Sabalenka trails 0-1 in their head-to-head, having lost to Fernandez in the 2021 US Open semi-final. The Belarusian enters as defending champion and World No. 1, boasting a 28–5 hard court record in 2025.
Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka
Pegula leads their rivalry 3-2, with Azarenka’s last win coming in 2022. This clash pits the American player’s consistency against Azarenka’s Grand Slam pedigree.
Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu
This is the first career meeting between the two players. Raducanu, the 2021 champion, is showing signs of resurgence, while Rybakina’s power game makes her a formidable opponent.