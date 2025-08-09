Marc-Andre ter Stegen was stripped of club captaincy
Ronald Araujo was expected to wear the captain's armband
Barca have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been reappointed as Barcelona captain after the goalkeeper authorised his medical report being sent to LaLiga.
The Germany international was relieved of his duties earlier this week, temporarily "following disciplinary proceedings against the player", the club said.
Ronald Araujo was expected to wear the captain's armband in Ter Stegen's absence, though matters were swiftly resolved.
"The club announces that the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed the authorisation necessary for the club to send La Liga the medical report relating to his surgery," the LaLiga champions said.
"The disciplinary case has been closed and the player is captain of the first team once again with immediate effect."
Barcelona's decision came after Ter Stegen's unwillingness to share his medical data with LaLiga, which would have allowed the Blaugrana to register new players ahead of the upcoming campaign.
They could also have at least 50% of the player's salary freed up for registration purposes under LaLiga's injury provision, a rule that applies if a player is sidelined for at least four months.
Although Barcelona believe Ter Stegen will be out for at least four months, Ter Stegen released his own statement saying that he was "fully willing to collaborate with the club's management to resolve this matter".
"In recent weeks, many things have been said about me, some of them entirely unfounded. Therefore, I feel it is necessary to express my version of events respectfully, yet clearly," he wrote.
"I would also like to clarify that all of the club's signings and contract renewals were completed prior to my surgery.
"Therefore, at no point could I consider that my unfortunate circumstances with the new surgery I had to undergo would be necessary for the registration of other colleagues whom I greatly respect and look forward to share locker room with for many seasons."
Barca have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol to be their first-choice goalkeeper, as well as deciding to renew the contract of veteran Wojciech Szczesny.
If Ter Stegen's recovery time is more than four months, Barcelona could release him from his contract and allow the registrations of the likes of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.
They are yet to register five players before they begin their LaLiga title defence against Mallorca next Saturday.