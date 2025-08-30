FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Tuchel Blames ‘Competition’ For Alexander-Arnold Omission From England Squad

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: The England squad announced by Thomas Tuchel saw big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish dropped

England national team thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel takes questions from the media after selecting his England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.
Summary
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold excluded from England squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

  • Reece James and Tino Livramento selected for full-back positions

  • Tuchel emphasises need for defensive discipline, questioning Alexander-Arnold's focus on defence

  • Jack Grealish also left out despite strong club form; Tuchel outlines competition in the squad

England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed that fierce competition for places has led to Trent Alexander-Arnold's omission from his latest Three Lions squad. 

Alexander-Arnold, who has 34 caps for his country, was left out of Tuchel's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia later this month. 

Tuchel opted for Chelsea captain Reece James and Newcastle's Tino Livramento at full-back, while Tottenham's Djed Spence was also picked for his country for the first time. 

Alexander-Arnold faces a battle for both club and country, having also been left on the bench for Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Ovideo in LaLiga last Sunday. 

There was also no place for Jack Grealish, who last played for the Three Lions in October 2024, despite a strong start to his loan spell under David Moyes at Everton. 

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson received a first call-up to the England set-up, with Marcus Rashford, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen and Jordan Henderson also recalled.

Tuchel, however, insisted that there is still a way back into the Three Lions squad for both Alexander-Arnold and Grealish, but outlined the other options he had at his disposal. 

"We decided for a tighter, more competitive squad," said Tuchel at his news conference. "There is no doubt I am a big fan of Trent and Jack Grealish.

"Big players and big personalities are always in the mix. I know both are desperate, but in this camp we decided for Reece James and [Tino] Livramento in Trent's position. 

"And in Jack's position, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze, simply for competition. The competition is up."

Tuchel had already questioned Alexander Arnold's defensive qualities during the last camp in June.

"I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort," added Tuchel.

"This major impact that he had for Liverpool over so many years. If he wants to have this impact in the English national team then he has to take the defensive part very, very seriously."

Tags

