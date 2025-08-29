Sports

Dabang Delhi Gears Up: Season 12 Preparations in Full Swing!

The Dabang boys are ready to commence their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 2, 2025. The duo of Captain Ashu Malik & Coach Joginder Narwal returns to Season 12 with more hunger to add another feather of glory in their trophy cabinet. The squad has completed their training for the pre-season campaign in Meerut and now, they are on their way to Vizag for the first leg of PKL Season 12. Coach Joginder Narwal will be looking forward to achieve the record of winning the PKL as a player (Captained Dabang Delhi in Season 8) and also as a coach. Dabang Delhi K.C. have strengthen their defense with the accusation ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali in the auctions. Captain Ashu Malik who has scored over 500+ raid points in the last 2 seasons, will be leading the side in the 12th edition of PKL. Ashu Malik will have the support of Ajinkya Pawar as the 2nd raider for the team.