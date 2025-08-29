Sports

Dabang Delhi Gears Up: Season 12 Preparations in Full Swing!

The Dabang boys are ready to commence their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 2, 2025. The duo of Captain Ashu Malik & Coach Joginder Narwal returns to Season 12 with more hunger to add another feather of glory in their trophy cabinet. The squad has completed their training for the pre-season campaign in Meerut and now, they are on their way to Vizag for the first leg of PKL Season 12. Coach Joginder Narwal will be looking forward to achieve the record of winning the PKL as a player (Captained Dabang Delhi in Season 8) and also as a coach. Dabang Delhi K.C. have strengthen their defense with the accusation ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali in the auctions. Captain Ashu Malik who has scored over 500+ raid points in the last 2 seasons, will be leading the side in the 12th edition of PKL. Ashu Malik will have the support of Ajinkya Pawar as the 2nd raider for the team.

Pro Kabaddi League 12: Dabang Delhi KC Preparation
Pro Kabaddi League 12: Dabang Delhi KC Preparation
Raiding season is loading… Ajinkya Pawar is geared up to storm PKL 12
Ajinkya Pawar | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Energy = 100%. Confidence = 200%. Neeraj Narwal is all set for PKL 12!
Neeraj Narwal | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

When hard work meets happiness… Arkam Shaikh flashing that Dabang smile!
Arkam Shaikh | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Fresh kit. Fresh energy. Saurabh’s all set for what’s coming
Saurabh | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Strength + Stamina = Sandeep Deswal. Locked in for a marathon PKL 12 season!
Sandeep Deswal | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Locked in and ready to go. Anurag’s dialed into Dabang mode
Anurag | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Captain & Comrade. Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal - the Dabang duo in training mode!
Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Future Dabang in motion! Akshit Dhull is bringing speed and swag to PKL 12
Akshit Dhull | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

MVP mode ON. Captain Ashu Malik repping the fresh Dabang travel look!
Ashu Malik | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Routine checks, big goals. Ajinkya’s getting the basics right.
Ajinkya | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

Two raiders, one frame. Ashu and Mohit mean business.
Ashu and Mohit | Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

