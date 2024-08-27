Football

Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: MBSG Lively As BFC Hold Firm

Mohun Bagan Super Giant host old foes Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final of the 2024 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, August 27. Catch all the live action, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
27 August 2024
Mohun Bagan Super Giant team at Durand Cup 2024. X | Mohun Bagan
Welcome to our live coverage of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semi-final fixture on Tuesday, August 27. Stay tuned for all the action from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 34'

Apuia is fouled as the Mariners get a free-kick, which is taken  by Petratos, only for Sahal to miss it. Bengaluru’s Sandhu collects it under control.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 27'

We have the first substitution of the second semi-final of Durand Cup 2024 as Subhasish Bose goes out for Dippendu Biswas.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 22'

Samad has been energetic for Mohun Bagan all the while. The 27-year-old asks the referee for a card after claiming he was pushed by Nikhil Poojary, but is given nothing. Play on, says the ref.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 17'

Bengaluru continue to look to string in continuous passes as Roshan has looked crucial for them in the wings. Mariners, on the other hand, have been solid so far.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 11'

It's been a good lively start from the Bengaluru side as they look for a penalty as Noguera goes down after Chhetri's chance was saved by Kaith.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 8'

Mohun Bagan finally gain some momentum as they deliver a cross through Samad only for Roshan to clear it away. He gets caught by Manvir’s high boot as BFC get a free-kick.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 3'

Bengaluru are looking to press and press high from the left flank, looking to penetrate the Mohun Bagan defense. However, the hosts have been solid thus far as they clear the ball.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 1'

Noguera goes for a hit which deflects off Subhasish. An early chance for Bengaluru. However, to everyone’s surprise, a goalkick has been awarded. 

MBSG 0-0 BFC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: And We're Off!

The second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 is officially underway at the Salt Lake Stadium with Jorge Pererya Diaz. Bengaluru FC start from the right.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Not Long Now!

The players of both the teams walk out as the Salt Lake Stadium erupts in joy. We are minutes away from kick-off. 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Route So Far!

MBSG vs Downtown Heroes: 1-0

MBSG vs East Bengal: Cancelled

MBSG vs Indian Air Force: 6-0

MBSG vs Punjab FC: 3-3, 6-5 on pens (QF)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Route So Far!

BFC vs Inter Kashi: 3-0

BFC vs Mohammedan Sporting: 3-2

BFC vs Indian Navy: 4-0

BFC vs Kerala Blasters: 1-0 (QF)

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Starting XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant XI: Kaith (gk), Tom, Thapa, Petratos, Manvir, Subhasish (c), Liston, Sahal, Alberto, Cummings, Apuia

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet (gk), Roshan, Bheke, Jovanovic, Poojary, Capo, Noguera, Suresh, Vinith, Chhetri (c), Diaz

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Where To Watch Live?

The live action from the second semi-final of Durand Cup 2024 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 30 Mins From Kick-Off

Welcome to our live coverage of the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semi-final fixture.

