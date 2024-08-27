Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: MBSG Lively As BFC Hold Firm

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: 34'
Apuia is fouled as the Mariners get a free-kick, which is taken by Petratos, only for Sahal to miss it. Bengaluru’s Sandhu collects it under control.
27'
We have the first substitution of the second semi-final of Durand Cup 2024 as Subhasish Bose goes out for Dippendu Biswas.
22'
Samad has been energetic for Mohun Bagan all the while. The 27-year-old asks the referee for a card after claiming he was pushed by Nikhil Poojary, but is given nothing. Play on, says the ref.
17'
Bengaluru continue to look to string in continuous passes as Roshan has looked crucial for them in the wings. Mariners, on the other hand, have been solid so far.
11'
It's been a good lively start from the Bengaluru side as they look for a penalty as Noguera goes down after Chhetri's chance was saved by Kaith.
8'
Mohun Bagan finally gain some momentum as they deliver a cross through Samad only for Roshan to clear it away. He gets caught by Manvir’s high boot as BFC get a free-kick.
3'
Bengaluru are looking to press and press high from the left flank, looking to penetrate the Mohun Bagan defense. However, the hosts have been solid thus far as they clear the ball.
1'
Noguera goes for a hit which deflects off Subhasish. An early chance for Bengaluru. However, to everyone’s surprise, a goalkick has been awarded.
MBSG 0-0 BFC
And We're Off!
The second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 is officially underway at the Salt Lake Stadium with Jorge Pererya Diaz. Bengaluru FC start from the right.
Not Long Now!
The players of both the teams walk out as the Salt Lake Stadium erupts in joy. We are minutes away from kick-off.
Route So Far!
MBSG vs Downtown Heroes: 1-0
MBSG vs East Bengal: Cancelled
MBSG vs Indian Air Force: 6-0
MBSG vs Punjab FC: 3-3, 6-5 on pens (QF)
BFC vs Inter Kashi: 3-0
BFC vs Mohammedan Sporting: 3-2
BFC vs Indian Navy: 4-0
BFC vs Kerala Blasters: 1-0 (QF)
Starting XIs
Mohun Bagan Super Giant XI: Kaith (gk), Tom, Thapa, Petratos, Manvir, Subhasish (c), Liston, Sahal, Alberto, Cummings, Apuia
Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet (gk), Roshan, Bheke, Jovanovic, Poojary, Capo, Noguera, Suresh, Vinith, Chhetri (c), Diaz
Where To Watch Live?
The live action from the second semi-final of Durand Cup 2024 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network
30 Mins From Kick-Off
Welcome to our live coverage of the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semi-final fixture.