Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Battle For Top Spot Awaits At Salt Lake Stadium

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Jamie Maclaren scores the opening goal against Kerala Blasters during the Indian Super League match on February 14, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/indiansuperleague

Good Evening Indian Football fans. Welcome to our continued and dedicated live coverage of the 12th season of the Indian Super League and today we have a big battle coming up between league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant and former champions Mumbai City FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. Both outfits enter this fixture with their unbeaten streaks intact, but the stakes could not be higher. A win for the Mariners solidifies their grip at the summit, while Petr Kratky’s Islanders know all 3 points will see them leapfrog the hosts. With Jamie Maclaren in clinical form for Bagan and Mumbai riding the momentum of a gritty win over Inter Kashi, expect this to be a belter. Follow along for the real-time updates and live scores.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Mar 2026, 06:12:30 pm IST Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: What Happened In MBSG's Last Match The most recent match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC took place on March 14, 2026. It was a high-stakes game held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Unlike their high-scoring games earlier in the month, this match ended in a 0-0 draw. The game was very competitive, with both teams having several chances to score. Mohun Bagan controlled most of the ball and had many shots on target, but Bengaluru’s defense stayed very strong. Dimitri Petratos was active throughout the game and was eventually named the Player of the Match. On the other side, Bengaluru's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made some vital saves to keep the clean sheet.This result was significant because it was the first time this season that Mohun Bagan dropped points. Before this game, they had won all four of their opening matches.

20 Mar 2026, 05:55:13 pm IST Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: What Happened In MBSG's Last Home Game Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dominant 5-1 victory against Odisha FC on March 6, 2026. The match was played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as part of the 2025–26 Indian Super League season. This win helped Mohun Bagan maintain their perfect start to the season and stay at the top of the league table. The star of the match was Australian striker Jamie Maclaren, who scored four goals. He completed a first-half hat-trick with goals in the 14th, 24th, and 45th minutes. Defender Alberto Rodriguez also scored in the 42nd minute to give the hosts a massive lead. Odisha FC's only goal came from Rahim Ali in the 43rd minute, but it was not enough to challenge the Mariners. Maclaren added his fourth goal late in the second half to finish the scoring.