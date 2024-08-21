Football

Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup

Two days after the incident, the three clubs' secretaries -- Debasish Dutta (Mohun Bagan), Rupak Saha (East Bengal) and Ishtiaq Ahmed (Mohammedan Sporting) -- addressed a joint media conference and hoped that the Durand semifinals and final would be held in Kolkata as per the original schedule

indian football fans show solidarity for rg kar victim X
Mahitosh Roy and Israfil Dewan along with Mohammedan Sporting Club showcased their solidarity with fans and demanded justice for RG Kar hospital case victim. Photo: X | All India Football
info_icon

The three century-plus old football clubs of Kolkata -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- came together for the first time on Tuesday to demand justice for the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder victim and also made an appeal to bring back the Durand Cup tournament to the city. (More Football News)

Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns" in the wake of the widespread protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the "abandonment", thousands of fans from the three clubs came together for the first time as violent protests erupted outside the Salt Lake Stadium, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge before detaining several supporters.

Two days after the incident, the three clubs' secretaries -- Debasish Dutta (Mohun Bagan), Rupak Saha (East Bengal) and Ishtiaq Ahmed (Mohammedan Sporting) -- addressed a joint media conference and hoped that the Durand semifinals and final would be held in Kolkata as per the original schedule.

"It's indeed a historical day for Kolkata Maidan, the Big Three clubs are speaking together for the first time.

"The derby is past now. We are now requesting the administration that the Durand Cup semifinals and final should be held in Kolkata," Saha read out the statement that had the signs of the three top officials.

"We will request our all fans to fully cooperate with the administration so that the match is conducted peacefully.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan protest in Kolkata - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"As responsible football clubs of India, we also request CBI and all other investigative agencies that our sister 'Tillotama' (RG Kar victim) get justice soon and culprits get severe punishment. We also extend our sympathies to the family of the RG Kar victim.

"In this fight, we are together without any political influence," it added.

WE WANT CAPITAL PUNISHMENT: MD SP

Mohammedan Sporting's Ishtiah Ahmed said, "Not only justice, we want capital punishment for the culprit."

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH on August 9. The incident has since snowballed into a national movement.

Despite widespread protests by fans on Sunday, officials from the three clubs were notably absent, fuelling accusations of bias towards the state government, which provides them financial support.

Doctors' protest in Kolkata after RG Kar Hospital incident | - PTI
Questions That CBI Asked RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal In Kolkata Doctor's Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We were not sleeping on that day. I had given my statements to the media and were in talks (with the authorities) so that the match returns to Kolkata," said Dutta on the allegations.

"First and foremost, we all want justice. Durand Cup was shifted from here, but we want to say that you cannot abolish sport from Kolkata.

"We have conveyed the same to the sports minister (Arup Biswas). We all want to see the match and our fans will peacefully watch the match," he added.

"We tried our best so that Durand returns to Kolkata. Our matches have been shifted to Jamshedpur and Shillong. We have put this to the Durand organising committee. We are hopeful that this will return," Dutta said.

India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey were also part of the protest march.

East Bengal official Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar said: "Lathicharge on our fans should not have happened. We will always stand by our fans.

"We are not here to judge the state administration. The club is our identity. The AIFF is our mother organisation and the head (Kalyan Chaubey) was there at the protest, representing all of us," Sarkar added.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were awarded one point each and as per the revised quarterfinal fixtures, the two teams will play their knockout matches in Jamshedpur and Shillong respectively.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are on the opposite end of the draw and could meet in the final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  2. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Will Jay Shah Become Next ICC Chairman? Greg Barclay's Withdrawal Sparks Speculation
  5. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
Football News
  1. Bruno Fernandes Confident Manchester United Are Adding Quality To 'Compete With The Best'
  2. Football Transfers: Southampton Complete 12.8-Million-Pound Move For Sporting's Mateus Fernandes
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. EPL: Mason Mount Backed To Improve By Former Manchester United Striker Dimitar Berbatov
  5. EPL: Replicating Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Season Enough For Arne Slot - Jamie Carragher
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Appoints Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy As Election In-Charge
  2. PM Modi To Travel In Train Force One During Ukraine Visit | Inside The Luxury Vehicle
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Major Doctors’ Associations To Continue Strike Until Health Ministry’s Action On CPA
  4. Bharat Bandh August 21: Dalit, Adivasi Orgs Call Nationwide Strike | Know What Remains Closed & What's Open
  5. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur