Mo Salah Yet To Be Offered Liverpool Extension; Feels He Is 'More Out Than In'

Salah is Liverpool's top scorer this season, having netted 12 goals in all competitions, but is in the final months of his current deal, which runs out at the end of the campaign

Mohamed Salah liverpool
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah says he is "probably more out than in" at Liverpool as he is yet to receive an offer to extend his contract. (More Football News)

The Egyptian is Liverpool's top scorer this season, having netted 12 goals in all competitions, but is in the final months of his current deal, which runs out at the end of the campaign.

Salah became the first player to score in five successive Premier League appearances for the Reds with his two goals in the 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, since the Egyptian himself in October 2021 (seven in a row).

EPL 2024-25: Players of Liverpool celebrate after their team defeated Aston Villa 2-0
Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Nunez And Salah Lead 2-0 Win To Maintain Top Spot

BY Photo Webdesk

His second goal in that match was also his 100th away from Anfield for Liverpool in all competitions.

Salah, who has scored 223 goals since joining from Roma in 2017, admitted he was disappointed with the current contract situation.

"We are almost in December, and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club," he said. "I'm probably more out than in.

"I'm not going to retire soon, so I'm just playing, focusing on the season, and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed, but we will see."

Two crucial goals from Mo

Two crucial goals from Mo

— Liverpool FC

November 24, 2024

Only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (12) has bettered Salah's tally of 10 goals this term.

Salah is one of three high-profile Liverpool players in the final year of their contracts, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also approaching the end of their deals.

"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this," Salah added.

"But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December, and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

"I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

