Football

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Nunez And Salah Lead 2-0 Win To Maintain Top Spot

Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, as breakaway goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory. Nunez’s 20th-minute strike, following a lightning counter-attack, set the tone at Anfield. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made several crucial saves to preserve the lead, and Salah wrapped up the points in the 84th minute. Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has now won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions. The Reds have 28 points from 11 games, while Manchester City, in second place, trail with 23 points. Villa's third league defeat of the season leaves them in eighth with 18 points.