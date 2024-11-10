Football

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Nunez And Salah Lead 2-0 Win To Maintain Top Spot

Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, as breakaway goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory. Nunez’s 20th-minute strike, following a lightning counter-attack, set the tone at Anfield. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made several crucial saves to preserve the lead, and Salah wrapped up the points in the 84th minute. Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has now won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions. The Reds have 28 points from 11 games, while Manchester City, in second place, trail with 23 points. Villa's third league defeat of the season leaves them in eighth with 18 points.

EPL 2024-25: Players of Liverpool celebrate after their team defeated Aston Villa 2-0 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Players of Liverpool celebrate after their team defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at the end of an English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after his team defeated Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after his team defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at the end of a English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Liverpool's Wataru Endo, center, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Wataru Endo, center, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Aston Villa during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Pau Torres, left, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Aston Villa's Pau Torres, left, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez runs for a ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez runs for a ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, left, is chased by Liverpool's Luis Diaz | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, left, is chased by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

EPL 2024-25: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, heads a ball next to Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, heads a ball next to Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

