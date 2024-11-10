Players of Liverpool celebrate after their team defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at the end of an English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after his team defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at the end of a English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Wataru Endo, center, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Aston Villa during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Aston Villa's Pau Torres, left, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez runs for a ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, left, is chased by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, heads a ball next to Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool.